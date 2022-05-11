ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

When you can see this weekend's lunar eclipse

By Justin Boggs
Fox47News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total lunar eclipse will be visible over much of the United States late Sunday night into early Monday morning. According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible starting at 10:15 p.m. ET. By 11:20...

www.fox47news.com

