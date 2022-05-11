ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeda Drops One Hunter Syndrome Therapeutic, Puts Faith in Another

Cover picture for the articleIn its financial results for 2021, released Wednesday, Takeda announced that it has decided to discontinue the development of TAK-609, a therapeutic for Hunter Syndrome. Hunter Syndrome is an inherited disorder caused by a missing or malfunctioning enzyme called iduronate 2-sulfatase. Without a properly functioning enzyme, certain complex molecules build up...

biospace.com

Orphalan Touts First FDA-Approved Wilson’s Disease Treatment Since 1970

Courtesy of Clinical Photography/Science Photo Library. Orphalan announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease, a rare genetic disorder. The approval announcement marks the first new treatment available for patients in over five decades. In patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Fetal Bovine Serum Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.4% From 2021 to 2031, Increasing Application in Cell Culture, Drug Discovery and Vitro Fertilization to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global fetal bovine serum market was valued at US$ 842.73 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is a supplement for cell culture media that provides an undefined mixture of macromolecules, including transport proteins, hormones, lipids, growth factors, elements, minerals, and detoxifying factors that function to maintain cell viability and facilitate cell metabolism, proliferation, growth, and spreading in culture.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Lupus Therapeutics Market: Rising prevalence of lupus disorders across the world to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Lupus is an autoimmune disease, chronic in nature. This disease causes the immune system of the patient’s body to attack its own cells and tissues. The manufacturers and players in the global lupus therapeutics market offer treatment therapeutics for various types of lupus disorders, including SLE or systemic lupus erythematosus, drug induced lupus erythematosus, neonatal lupus, and cutaneous lupus erythematosus. The treatment solutions offered by the players in the global lupus therapeutics market include immunosuppressive drugs, antihypertensive drugs, immunosuppressive drugs, and biologic drugs, among others. Based on diagnosis, the classifications in the global lupus therapeutics market include biopsy, laboratory tests, and imaging tests, among others. These solutions in the global lupus therapeutics market are distributed through various channels, most significantly including online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies, among others.
MARKETS
FDA Refutes Pfizer CEO's Recommendation of Second Paxlovid Round Upon Rebound

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration indirectly refuted Pfizer's recommendation that it's all right for COVID-19 patients to take another round of Paxlovid if they experience a rebound after completing the first course. The regulator's reaction came after Pfizer chief executive officer Albert Bourla said in an interview that physicians...
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
The Independent

dailyhodl.com

TheConversationCanada

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us — white blood cells and antibodies — instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks — also known as relapses — of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction. Environmental trigger But what causes MS? The answer is complex. MS is caused by a combination of factors including genetic susceptibility to...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Hallmarks of Alzheimer’s found well before diagnosis

A new study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital shows that early accumulation of amyloid-β and tau protein begins to disrupt the brain’s connections important for memory years before signs of cognitive impairment were observed. The findings may lead to strategies that could help detect the condition early.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Does Autism Begin in the Womb? Research Breakthrough May Lead to New Treatment Strategies

An international research group led by Professor Toru Takumi (Senior Visiting Scientist, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Researcher Chia-wen Lin at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine has shown that idiopathic autism[1] is caused by epigenetic[2] abnormalities in hematopoietic cells during fetal development, which results in immune dysregulation in the brain and gut. The results of the study revealed that in autism, there are immune abnormalities that can be seen in the brain and gut.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

