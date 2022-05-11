ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edna, TX

City of Edna, VEDC partner to provide economic development services

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214oml_0fafUjG800

EDNA, Texas – Victoria Economic Development Corporation (VEDC) and the City of Edna have entered an Agreement on May 5. The agreement will help recruit and support businesses and industry in the City of Edna. VEDC will serve as an economic development staff for the City of Edna beginning June 1 through the end of 2024.

VEDC Board Chair Nany Garner released the following statement

“This is a great day in the history of VEDC, said Nancy Garner, VEDC Board Chair. “We are thrilled to work with Edna. Our partnership makes the whole region more attractive. Edna joins our leadership on fulfilling our mission to expand opportunities in the Region.”

Edna City Manager Gary Broz released the following statement

“We are excited to partner with an organization that has a history of success in helping to create jobs,” said Gary Broz, Edna City Manager. “Working with VEDC provides much better value to the residents of Edna than hiring our own staff and providing support. We are glad to partner with them to grow our City and serve our residents.”

VEDC President Jonas Titas, CEcD, released the following statement

“We are surrounded by regions working closely together for their economic development efforts,” said Jonas Titas, CEcD, VEDC President. “We are thankful for the opportunity to begin to formally expand VEDC to strengthen the regional economy. Working together makes the best use of our shared resources to help create and retain jobs.”

VEDC, formed in 1982, is a private, non-profit, economic development membership organization. It serves the cities of Victoria and Edna, Victoria County and the surrounding area impacting the regional economy. According to VEDC’s press release, it has four public sector funding partners and 78 private sector investor members.

VEDC’s key objectives are:

  • to recruit new businesses, both international and domestic,
  • to create jobs and increase the tax base
  • and to retain and expand existing business by assisting them to increase profitability through exports, strategic alliances, new project development and workforce development improvements.

VDEC provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD students display art at State

VICTORIA, Texas – Eight Victoria I.S.D. art students have advanced to State in Texas Art Education Association’s (TAEA’s) Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE). The 2022 State VASE event took place at San Marcos High School on Saturday, April 30. TAEA converted three gyms at San Marcos High School into exhibit halls for all 2000 plus student artworks from districts across...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

V.I.S.D. students participate in Shattered Dreams

Pictured are Kenna Migl and Caden AllenVICTORIA, Texas – Victoria East High School students participate in Shattered Dreams to raise awareness on drinking and driving. On Thursday and Friday, (VEHS) students will participate in Shattered Dreams. Victoria I.S.D. participates in this program every year alternating between Victoria East and Victoria West High Schools. Shattered Dreams, a nationally recognized educational experience,...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Voters in the Bloomington ISD pass $1.1 million bond issue

BLOOMINGTON, Texas – Voters in the Bloomington ISD approved a $1.1 million bond proposal. Proposition A is a $1.1 million bond issue to build and renovate school facilities. The bond passed with 61% of voters saying yes to the proposal. 39% voted no. Read Bloomington ISD bond proposal. For more election results click here.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
BLOOMINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cecd
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Incumbent candidate defeats business owner in city council race

UPDATE: Mark Loffgren will retain his seat on city council. VICTORIA, Texas –  One of the top races we’re following tonight, is District 6 Victoria City Council. Incumbent Mark Loffgren is seeking re-election. He faces April Butler. We heard from both candidates today. Butler, is a business owner who runs the Woodhouse Day Spa and the ‘I Fix It Computer...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

New billboard campaign hopes to curb the growing fentanyl crisis

Victoria, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) to raise awareness about fake pills. ‘One fake pill can kill’ billboards are up warning people about fentanyl laced pills and fentanyl laced drugs. Authorities hope this new billboard campaign will help educate the public about this dangerous drug.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Incumbent candidate retains seat in school board race against former city councilman

UPDATE:  Margaret Pruett will remain on the VISD board for District 6. VICTORIA, Texas – In the Victoria ISD board race, the incumbent candidate in District 6 faces a former city councilman. Margaret Pruett, the incumbent candidate, has served for six years on the VISD board. Emett Alvarez, a former Victoria city councilman and newspaper owner, ran for mayor last...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Refugio County deputies recover stolen wheel loader

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Deputies recovered a 1994 Hyundai wheel loader from a deer lease in Refugio County. The wheeler was stolen out of Wharton County. According to the RCSO, officials also previously recovered an 18-wheeler, stolen in Wharton County, from the same deer lease. Law enforcement have identified suspects and issues arrest warrants...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

TRAFFIC ALERT: SER Construction Partners to install culverts at Marcado Creek

VICTORIA, Texas – Between Friday, May 6, beginning at 7 p.m., to Monday, Mat 9, at 5 a.m., SER Construction Partners will entirely close the northbound frontage road. Workers will install drainage culverts at Marcado Creek, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner. The northbound frontage...
TELFERNER, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army of Victoria cooling station opens

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria will have a cooling station prepared for this week. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny jones tells us the cooling station will open when the surface temperature hits 95 degrees or the heat index reaches 100 degrees. The cooling station is at the Salvation Army of Victoria office at 1302 North Louis Street.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

United plane from Victoria runs off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – A United flight from Victoria ran off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Sixteen people were on board. No one was hurt. The scene remains active. SkyWest released this statement:. SkyWest flight 5069, operating as United Express from Victoria Regional Airport to Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy