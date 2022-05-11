City of Edna, VEDC partner to provide economic development services

EDNA, Texas – Victoria Economic Development Corporation (VEDC) and the City of Edna have entered an Agreement on May 5. The agreement will help recruit and support businesses and industry in the City of Edna. VEDC will serve as an economic development staff for the City of Edna beginning June 1 through the end of 2024.

VEDC Board Chair Nany Garner released the following statement

“This is a great day in the history of VEDC, said Nancy Garner, VEDC Board Chair. “We are thrilled to work with Edna. Our partnership makes the whole region more attractive. Edna joins our leadership on fulfilling our mission to expand opportunities in the Region.”

Edna City Manager Gary Broz released the following statement

“We are excited to partner with an organization that has a history of success in helping to create jobs,” said Gary Broz, Edna City Manager. “Working with VEDC provides much better value to the residents of Edna than hiring our own staff and providing support. We are glad to partner with them to grow our City and serve our residents.”

VEDC President Jonas Titas, CEcD, released the following statement

“We are surrounded by regions working closely together for their economic development efforts,” said Jonas Titas, CEcD, VEDC President. “We are thankful for the opportunity to begin to formally expand VEDC to strengthen the regional economy. Working together makes the best use of our shared resources to help create and retain jobs.”

VEDC, formed in 1982, is a private, non-profit, economic development membership organization. It serves the cities of Victoria and Edna, Victoria County and the surrounding area impacting the regional economy. According to VEDC’s press release, it has four public sector funding partners and 78 private sector investor members.

VEDC’s key objectives are:

to recruit new businesses, both international and domestic,

to create jobs and increase the tax base

and to retain and expand existing business by assisting them to increase profitability through exports, strategic alliances, new project development and workforce development improvements.

VDEC provided the above information.

