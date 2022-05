(Willmar, MN) The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department office has announced that County Road 41 from Park Avenue NW to County Road 24 will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday. Construction crews will begin removing the road surface on Monday and will continue with construction operations for the next several weeks. At this time the road will be open for access to adjacent residents and businesses only. Rau Park and the east entrance to the fairgounds/racetrack will also be closed at this time. A detour will be in place for all other traffic. The County urges motorists to slow down when approaching work zones, and navigate with care and caution on the detour and traveling locally through the work zone. Weather permitting, the road is anticipated to be open to traffic by July.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO