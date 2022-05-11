ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MI

Kaleb Spahr pitches a no-hitter to help Wildcats sweep Litchfield

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
PITTSFORD — The Pittsford varsity Wildcats and head coach Kyle Brown welcomed the Litchfield Terriers for a doubleheader showdown on Tuesday night. The Wildcats would dominate the first game with a 10-0 final over the Terriers, but the Terriers and head coach Nate Sitkiewicz would storm back for a competitive game two. Pittsford would score late runs to win that game and sweep the Terriers.

The Wildcats would score three runs in the third, five in the fourth, and two in the sixth to win game one. Kaleb Spahr had one hit and two runs. Xavier Hodos had one hit, two RBIs and would score one run. Mason Payne would have a double-base hit that would drive in two runs and he would score a run. Eli Brown had one double-base hit that drove in two runs. Gage Gore scored two runs. Alex Bowers scored two runs. Ryan Evener scored two runs. Hodos, Payne and Gore would each have a stolen base.

Kaleb Spahr pitched all five innings for the Wildcats, striking out nine batters and earning the no-hitter.

Junior Alvarez was on the mound to start the game for the Terriers. Alvarez struck out five batters while giving up three hits and three earned runs. Hunter Signor pitched the final innings for the Terriers, giving up one hit and seven runs including an earned run. Signor struck out four batters.

The 5-3 win in game two for Pittsford saw the Wildcats trailing 3-1 going into the top of the fifth inning. Litchfield scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead, but the Terriers would give up four straight in the fifth and sixth innings to lose after six.

Xavier Hodos pitched three innings for the Wildcats. The senior had four strikeouts and allowed three hits including two earned runs. Kaleb Spahr pitched the remaining three innings and would strike out four batters while giving up just one hit.

Kaleb Spahr led the Wildcats in hitting with two hits and three RBIs. Xavier Hodos would score a run and got on base three times. Mason Payne had a double-base hit that drove in two runs. Landon Gaverno had one run. Alex Bowers had two runs and Gage Gore had one run.

Tyler Bills pitched five innings for the Terriers, giving up two hits and five earned runs. Bills struck out six batters. Lynn gave up one hit in relief from the bullpen. Bills had two hits for the Terriers including a double. Alvarez scored a run. Hunter Snyder scored a run. Logan Buehrle had one hit, one RBI and scored a run. Luke Miller had an RBI sacrifice fly. Brandon Campbell had one hit. Bills had two stolen bases and Alvarez had three stolen bases.

The Terriers will look to rebound with home games against North Adams this Friday. Pittsford takes on Concord this Thursday at home.

