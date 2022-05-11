ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Evidence keeps pointing to Bills at Rams for NFL Kickoff Game

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sh15D_0fafUN2G00

Look for Bills to play at Rams in NFL Kickoff Game

Buffalo Bills fans shouldn't count on too many Sunday games at 1 p.m. this season. Their team is just too attractive to national (and international) TV audiences.

Last week, the NFL announced the Bills will host the Tennessee Titans as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2.

This Thursday, when the league announces its full schedule, it's expected to include the Bills at the Los Angeles Rams as the matchup for the Kickoff Game, in which the defending Super Bowl champs traditionally mark the official start of each season by hosting a game on Thursday night preceding opening weekend.

The report, courtesy of the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer , cited the announcement by CBS that the Rams will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas as another sign pointing to the Rams hosting the Bills to start the season.

"By every indication, the NFL had zeroed in on either the Bills or Broncos playing at the Rams in the traditional Thursday night game that opens the season," he wrote.

A Bills-Rams matchup would feature plenty of compelling storylines, starting with the surprising decision by Rams star edge rusher Von Miller to reject the Rams' offer to re-sign in order to join the Bills.

The Bills last season became the first team in nearly three decades other than New England to win the AFC East two years in a row. They advanced to the AFC Championship Game two seasons ago and to the divisional round last season, falling to Kansas City both times.

The Chiefs' wild 42-36 overtime victory last January moved the league to change its postseason overtime rules.

Another reason to pick the Bills? Everyone else is picking them. They have been installed by Las Vegas oddsmakers as the favorite to win the next Super Bowl after failing to earn a trip to SoFi Stadium for last season's championship game.

Either way, forget Sundays at 1. As long as Josh Allen is the quarterback and the Bills are such serious championship contenders, there's a good chance they will play more night games than day games.

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly .

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro . Email to Nicky300@aol.com .

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Every Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Thanksgiving game for 2022 NFL Season

A complete list of every national television, primetime, and Thanksgiving Day game that was revealed during the NFL schedule release. There’s no doubting the thrill of kickoff on an NFL Sunday, but the journey to get there has evolved in hype over the years. It used to be that football didn’t really start until late August but the modern NFL is a year-round business venture.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Denver, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
purplePTSD.com

Adam Thielen Hints At Future Beyond Vikings

Recently, Adam Thielen made an appearance on NFL Network. A notable part of that exchange involved Minnesota’s WR2 looking ahead to his NFL future. He notes that the recent deals for receivers “makes me want to play the game a few more years” before quipping that it’s “going pretty well for wide receivers.” Shortly thereafter, Thielen explains that “it doesn’t hurt my future opportunities at all.” Indeed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel is reportedly a candidate for 1 NBA coaching job

Frank Vogel reportedly has a chance to land on his feet quickly after being fired by the Los Angeles Lakers. Vogel is a candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head coach position, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Hornets are in the process of finishing their first round of interviews, but it sounds like Vogel remains on the list of candidates heading into round two.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Kickoff Game#Titans#American Football#Bills At Rams#The Los Angeles Times#Cbs#Broncos#Afc East
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State’s Kyle Young stepping away from basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s stepping away from the game. “The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me,” Young wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided the time has come […]
OHIO STATE
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
599
Followers
484
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy