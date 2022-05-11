ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenango Township, PA

JM Equipment announces expansion, new jobs

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tolnO_0fafUFyS00

SHENANGO TWP. – JM Equipment LLC, located at 703 Commerce Ave., announced that it will be expanding its operations.

The metal fabrication and machining company has been in operation since 2014, and currently operates in the Shenango Commerce Park. The company recently opened a second building at 1902 Old Butler Road.

The expansion will provide increased capacities for their machining and fabrication projects and also provide additional space for the manufacturing of new equipment and rebuild of existing machinery.

Owners Taylor and Jim McKenna plan to hire up to 10 new employees, from entry-level to experienced tradesmen for positions including welders, machinists, and mechanics, as well as general laborers.

“We have worked hard to establish our growing business and are excited to expand and grow locally, and remain here for generations to come”, Jim McKenna said.

Added Shenango Township Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine: “I’m very excited about Jim and Taylor’s expansion plans. We’re so glad to have a local company with great growth potential. The township supervisors are here to support them in any way we can.”

More information can be found on the company’s website, www.jm-equipmentllc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Rite Aid to Close East Erie Location

A Rite Aid location on Erie's east side will close Wednesday, May 18, company officials told Erie News Now. The store at 1338 East Grandview Blvd. is one of 145 the drug store plans to close between fall 2021 and June of this year. "A decision to close a store...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Shenango Township, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How You Can Keep Your Electric Bill Lower Despite Rising Energy Costs

Energy rates are about to rise just as summer is starting to heat up. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has cautioned residents that the cost of electrical power could balloon when energy rates rise statewide on June 1. Many customers may see increases ranging from 6% to 45% as summer approaches and customers rev up their air conditioners, with the following companies reporting the following increases:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Invasive worm found in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension service reports that a homeowner in Trumbull County discovered an invasive worm on their lawn last week. The Hammerhead worm not only eats native earthworms which are a benefit to soil, but the Extension Service also says there have been reports that some people are sensitive to the mucus they secrete.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Tick Up In Pennsylvania

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mckenna
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities Through Property Tax Relief Program

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Steve Malagari, Senator Maria Collett and community leaders today to discuss Gov. Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Local convenience store owner sentenced for food stamp fraud

According to the United States Attorney’s office, a local convenience store owner has been sentenced in federal court to two years probation while being ordered to make restitution in the amount of $52,236.68 for his conviction of food stamp fraud. Bader Al-Dhumani, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. Al-Dhumani is the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Students Get Royal Treatment at Wildcat Mansion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – For so many high schoolers, senior prom is a night to remember, and promenade is a chance to capture those keepsake moments. When inclement weather forced the cancellation of Oil City High School’s promenade outside The Moose Lodge last Friday evening, prom-goers were left scrambling.
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jm Equipment Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WFMJ.com

Austintown business owner has message for thieves: 'Get a damn job'

An Austintown business owner didn't mince words when he said "I just wish these people would get a damn job." James Miketa is the Owner of Ideal Store Fixtures on North Meridian Road. He tells 21 News, thieves looking for catalytic converters have hit his businesses for the second time since last fall.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wings Over Pittsburgh slated for East Liberty grand opening

EAST LIBERTY, Pa, — Wings Over, a chicken wing chain restaurant with one location so far on Pittsburgh’s South Side, is ready to open its second location in the region. Wings Over Pittsburgh - East Liberty is holding its grand opening on Monday, May 16, at 11 a.m. The new location is at 5923 Baum Blvd., an 1,800-square-foot space that was once the site of a Sola Salon Studio.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

818
Followers
428
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy