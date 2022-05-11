JM Equipment announces expansion, new jobs

SHENANGO TWP. – JM Equipment LLC, located at 703 Commerce Ave., announced that it will be expanding its operations.

The metal fabrication and machining company has been in operation since 2014, and currently operates in the Shenango Commerce Park. The company recently opened a second building at 1902 Old Butler Road.

The expansion will provide increased capacities for their machining and fabrication projects and also provide additional space for the manufacturing of new equipment and rebuild of existing machinery.

Owners Taylor and Jim McKenna plan to hire up to 10 new employees, from entry-level to experienced tradesmen for positions including welders, machinists, and mechanics, as well as general laborers.

“We have worked hard to establish our growing business and are excited to expand and grow locally, and remain here for generations to come”, Jim McKenna said.

Added Shenango Township Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine: “I’m very excited about Jim and Taylor’s expansion plans. We’re so glad to have a local company with great growth potential. The township supervisors are here to support them in any way we can.”

More information can be found on the company’s website, www.jm-equipmentllc.com.