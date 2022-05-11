ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Bear rescued from Six Flags amusement park after getting trapped in back lot

By Nouran Salahieh, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v76o6_0fafSs1r00

( KTLA ) – Firefighters in California rescued a bear that got trapped in a back lot at Six Flags Magic Mountain last week, authorities said.

The bear wandered onto the lot at the Valencia amusement park on May 5 and somehow got stuck between two cargo trailers, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

US Army soldier killed in bear attack in Alaska

A Fire Department crew arrived at the scene, along with officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and animal control.

“They worked diligently and patiently for the next several hours to free the bear,” the Fire Department said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032SmD_0fafSs1r00
Members of the L.A. County Fire Department work to rescue a bear that became trapped at Six Flags Magic Mountain. (Los Angeles County Fire Department)

After the bear was sedated, firefighters used equipment to move one of the trailers to get to the animal.

Images shared by the Fire Department showed the sedated bear being prepared for transportation.

Fire officials said the animal was safely relocated by personnel from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
WNCT

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Driver seriously injured after crash, 75-foot fall

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after his vehicle crashed through an overpass railing Friday morning in New Bern. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on U.S. 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The driver is now hospitalized with serious […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
City
Valencia, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WNCT

1.2M bees dead in Hartsville barn fire

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — About 1.2 million bees are dead following a barn fire last month in Hartsville. according to an announcement Friday morning from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The fire, which occurred on April 24, destroyed a pole barn in the 2500 block of North Center Road, according to authorities. There were 24 […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WNCT

Daycare worker admits she threw child across room after years of denials

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral when FOX 2 first exposed it in 2019. Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022. Even when investigators showed her the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Amusement Park#Six Flags#Us Army#Ktla#The Fire Department
WNCT

Onslow County hazardous waste disposal event is Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve done your spring cleaning and found some hazardous materials, Onslow County is hosting a residential household waste disposal event Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Onslow County Landfill. From leftover paint to household cleaners, this waste disposal event is aiming to divert waste from the landfill […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

3 kidnapping attempts targeted California baby, prosecutors say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Baby Brandon Cuellar has been targeted by kidnappers in three separate incidents, prosecutors in California said Thursday. Jose Ramon Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez staged multiple kidnapping attempts in San Jose, including one when Portillo posed as a fake child protective services worker who demanded to take custody of the baby, according to investigators.
SAN JOSE, CA
WNCT

Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department arrested a truck driver Thursday following a crash with a school bus in Pickens County. Police said Drake Lesley was charged with DUI first and simple possession of marijuana. Lesley attempted to make an exit on Calhoun Memorial Highway around 4:45 p.m. The truck driver cut […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

30th Antique Automobile Show shows off vintage vehicles

The 30th Antique Automobile Show was held on the streets of downtown New Bern on Saturday. 30th Antique Automobile Show shows off vintage vehicles. ENC prepares for hurricane season through hurricane …. Pitt County has ‘excellent’ early voting turnout. Jacksonville VFW Fest is Saturday. Jacksonville VWF Fest is...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

One person injured in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting at the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Kinston Police Department announced. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to the hospital for […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Cable repairs made, services resume in areas of Dare County impacted

HATTERAS, N.C. — A fiber cable that provides connectivity to Hatteras Island was damaged on Friday afternoon. causing the island to lose internet, cellular and landline phone service. Crews were dispatched to the area to make the repairs. Officials also said areas on Ocracoke Island were impacted. Dare County Emergency Management reported Saturday morning that […]
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC school resource officer on leave after fight with student

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A resource officer at a North Carolina elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after he got into a fight with a student, officials said. Henderson County Public Schools issued a statement on Thursday saying the principal at Fletcher Elementary School reported the fight, which occurred on Monday, to system […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

High-speed chase into Pitt Co. leads to drug arrest

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after a high-speed chase that started in Washington ended in Pitt County on Thursday. Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Ronald Karl Bullock, 31, of 126 Vermont Avenue in Washington. He was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy