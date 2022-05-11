ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Nearly 2,400 Astroworld attendees needed medical treatment after deadly concert, court filing says

kvnutalk
 2 days ago

Ten people died in the massive crowd surge on Nov. 5, 2021. Nearly 2,400 people required medical treatment following last year's deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston, according to a new court filing. Attorneys representing thousands of people suing promoter Live Nation, headliner Travis Scott and dozens of...

kvnutalk.com

