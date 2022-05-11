Seattle’s Space Needle painted original gold for anniversary

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they’re putting pee ON peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school’s Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers’ annual spring bloom.
BOSTON (AP) — The thousands of tourists who visit Boston’s Old North Church probably won’t see much of Chelsea Millsap on their trip, even though she may just have the most important job at the historic site. Millsap, 32, who can trace her ancestry to the Pilgrims,...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, court documents show. Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline...
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin, flown from Texas to the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center seven weeks ago, was moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon Thursday. The transfer marks the male marine mammal’s final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state’s struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the...
Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game. In one of...
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Gov. Janet Mills sought to steal a page from the GOP playbook at Maine’s Democratic Convention on Saturday, boasting of returning money to taxpayers and raising the rainy day fund to new heights. The first woman to serve as governor of Maine contrasted her...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army on Thursday identified the soldier who died this week of injuries sustained during a bear attack in a military training area in Alaska. The Army in a statement said Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, was pronounced dead at a hospital on...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature on Thursday agreed to increase how much money people can win in medical malpractice lawsuits, resolving one of the thorniest disputes in state politics by raising a cap on damages for the first time in 47 years. Since 1975, the most money...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to use the state’s record-breaking $300 billion budget, including an unprecedented nearly $100 billion surplus, to “future proof” the state from the impacts of a volatile midterm election cycle that he fears will undermine abortion access, gun safety and privacy protections across the country.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An ex-convict from California has pleaded guilty to fraud schemes totaling more than $25 million that included exaggerated tax returns for professional athletes and exploiting federal pandemic relief programs. Quin Ngoc Rudin, 45, of Chino, California, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Friday in U.S. District...
AUSTIN, Texas — The class 2A and 5A state track meet kicked off early Friday morning. Shiner athlete, Doug Brooks wins the silver medal in the Discus throw with a length of 161.2 feet and shot put with a throw of 56 feet. Dalton Brooks, nearly won his first medal in the long jump, but placed 4th. Girls high jumper, Chesney Machacek, cleared 5 feet and finished in ninth. The Shiner girls 4X 100 meter relay team, comprised of Brinley Ramirez, Rylee Vancura, Lauren Faldyn and Jaleah Curtis, win bronze with a time of 49.89 seconds. Riley Rainosek placed eighth in the girls 800 meter dash.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — All eyes were on the governor’s race as Minnesota Republicans convened Friday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator; former Senate Majority Leader Gazelka; and outsider...
MIAMI (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”. The gunman wore body armor...
CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing the driver, setting off a search in a rural county between Dallas and Houston, authorities said. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching an area off an interstate in...
