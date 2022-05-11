Seattle’s Space Needle painted original gold for anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas — The class 2A and 5A state track meet kicked off early Friday morning. Shiner athlete, Doug Brooks wins the silver medal in the Discus throw with a length of 161.2 feet and shot put with a throw of 56 feet. Dalton Brooks, nearly won his first medal in the long jump, but placed 4th. Girls high jumper, Chesney Machacek, cleared 5 feet and finished in ninth. The Shiner girls 4X 100 meter relay team, comprised of Brinley Ramirez, Rylee Vancura, Lauren Faldyn and Jaleah Curtis, win bronze with a time of 49.89 seconds. Riley Rainosek placed eighth in the girls 800 meter dash.

1 DAY AGO