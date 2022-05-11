I’m a Beauty Writer & Here’s What You Need from Ulta’s Big Hair Sale
I receive a lot of products to test on my hair. It’s how I decide what’s worth writing about and what’s worth you spending your hard-earned money on. Some products stand out as must-haves I would re-purchase with my own money during the big Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Hair Event — others are just so-so. Below are my Ulta Beauty sale picks from haircare, tools, and more, to add-to-cart before they sell out.
Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event is one of the retailer’s biggest sales of the year and includes 50 percent (yes, a full half-off!) shampoo, conditioner, leave-ins, treatments, hair tools and more. These deals are from buzzy brands, too. We’re talking best-sellers from celeb-loved Virtue, Matrix, Insert Name Here , Redken and more. Even better, this year there are first-time deals from Bedhead, Seen, Better Not Younger and GrandeHair—to name a few. We told you there was a lot!
The blowout runs from now until May 28 with new deals each day. To help get you started, I’m including a handful of my must-haves, below.
Friday, May 13
Virtue 6-In-1 Styler – $17 Off
Kristen Stewart’s hairstylist Adir Abergel uses Virtue products on his clients—for good reason. This styling cream hydrates, softens and protects hair from humidity.
Virtue 6-In-1 Styler $17
Buy Now
Saturday, May 14
Matrix Select Instacure Collection – $11-$12 Off
Anti-breakage shampoo, conditioner, leave-in and scalp serum are must-haves in the shower of anyone who dyes their hair— or bleaches it like me.
Instacure Collection $12
Buy Now
Tuesday, May 17
Biolage Select All-in-One Collection – $11-$12 Off
Hydrating leave-in spray, shampoo and body scrub, and dry shampoo are all half off —and super helpful for those with little time to get ready.
Biolage Select All-in-One Collection $12
Buy Now
Thursday, May 19
Ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer – $99.50 Off
For the first time, gHD’s professional-strength dryer is almost $100 off and you truly cannot beat that deal.
Ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer $99.50
Buy Now
Friday, May 20
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase – $9.50 Off
Keep your hair smooth and frizz-free while you sleep with this cute satin pillowcase .
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase $9.50
Buy Now
Saturday, May 21
Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here – $36 Off
Create beachy waves in just minutes with this seriously fun-to-use tool .
Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here $36
Buy Now
It’s A 10 Select Silk Express Collection – $8-$33.50 Off
Fans of this hair-repairing brand know the way it makes strands feel like they’ve never seen a hot tool before. Now, you can grab shampoo, conditioner, leave-ins and masks for half off .
It’s A 10 Select Silk Express Collection $20
Buy Now
Tuesday, May 24
Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations Starter Kit – $22 Off
If you haven’t tried Briogeo before, now’s a perfect time. This kit gets you best sellers Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo and B. Well Vegan Omega 3, 6 + 9 + Biotin Supplements.
Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations… $22
Buy Now
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers – $8 Off
Stock up on these celeb-fave brushes that help protect wet hair from breakage.
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers $8
Buy Now
