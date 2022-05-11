I’m a Beauty Writer & Here’s What You Need from Ulta’s Big Hair Sale

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I receive a lot of products to test on my hair. It’s how I decide what’s worth writing about and what’s worth you spending your hard-earned money on. Some products stand out as must-haves I would re-purchase with my own money during the big Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Hair Event — others are just so-so. Below are my Ulta Beauty sale picks from haircare, tools, and more, to add-to-cart before they sell out.

Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event is one of the retailer’s biggest sales of the year and includes 50 percent (yes, a full half-off!) shampoo, conditioner, leave-ins, treatments, hair tools and more. These deals are from buzzy brands, too. We’re talking best-sellers from celeb-loved Virtue, Matrix, Insert Name Here , Redken and more. Even better, this year there are first-time deals from Bedhead, Seen, Better Not Younger and GrandeHair—to name a few. We told you there was a lot!

The blowout runs from now until May 28 with new deals each day. To help get you started, I’m including a handful of my must-haves, below.

Friday, May 13

Virtue 6-In-1 Styler – $17 Off

Kristen Stewart’s hairstylist Adir Abergel uses Virtue products on his clients—for good reason. This styling cream hydrates, softens and protects hair from humidity.

Saturday, May 14

Matrix Select Instacure Collection – $11-$12 Off

Anti-breakage shampoo, conditioner, leave-in and scalp serum are must-haves in the shower of anyone who dyes their hair— or bleaches it like me.

Tuesday, May 17

Biolage Select All-in-One Collection – $11-$12 Off

Hydrating leave-in spray, shampoo and body scrub, and dry shampoo are all half off —and super helpful for those with little time to get ready.

Thursday, May 19

Ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer – $99.50 Off

For the first time, gHD’s professional-strength dryer is almost $100 off and you truly cannot beat that deal.

Friday, May 20

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase – $9.50 Off

Keep your hair smooth and frizz-free while you sleep with this cute satin pillowcase .

Saturday, May 21

Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here – $36 Off

Create beachy waves in just minutes with this seriously fun-to-use tool .

It’s A 10 Select Silk Express Collection – $8-$33.50 Off

Fans of this hair-repairing brand know the way it makes strands feel like they’ve never seen a hot tool before. Now, you can grab shampoo, conditioner, leave-ins and masks for half off .

Tuesday, May 24

Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations Starter Kit – $22 Off

If you haven’t tried Briogeo before, now’s a perfect time. This kit gets you best sellers Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo and B. Well Vegan Omega 3, 6 + 9 + Biotin Supplements.

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers – $8 Off

Stock up on these celeb-fave brushes that help protect wet hair from breakage.