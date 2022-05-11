ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I’m a Beauty Writer & Here’s What You Need from Ulta’s Big Hair Sale

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I receive a lot of products to test on my hair. It’s how I decide what’s worth writing about and what’s worth you spending your hard-earned money on. Some products stand out as must-haves I would re-purchase with my own money during the big Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Hair Event — others are just so-so. Below are my Ulta Beauty sale picks from haircare, tools, and more, to add-to-cart before they sell out.

Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event is one of the retailer’s biggest sales of the year and includes 50 percent (yes, a full half-off!) shampoo, conditioner, leave-ins, treatments, hair tools and more. These deals are from buzzy brands, too. We’re talking best-sellers from celeb-loved Virtue, Matrix, Insert Name Here , Redken and more. Even better, this year there are first-time deals from Bedhead, Seen, Better Not Younger and GrandeHair—to name a few. We told you there was a lot!

The blowout runs from now until May 28 with new deals each day. To help get you started, I’m including a handful of my must-haves, below.

Friday, May 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKd08_0fafQnvs00

Virtue 6-In-1 Styler – $17 Off

Kristen Stewart’s hairstylist Adir Abergel uses Virtue products on his clients—for good reason. This styling cream hydrates, softens and protects hair from humidity.



Virtue 6-In-1 Styler $17


Buy Now

Saturday, May 14

Matrix Select Instacure Collection – $11-$12 Off

Anti-breakage shampoo, conditioner, leave-in and scalp serum are must-haves in the shower of anyone who dyes their hair— or bleaches it like me.



Instacure Collection $12


Buy Now

Tuesday, May 17

Biolage Select All-in-One Collection – $11-$12 Off

Hydrating leave-in spray, shampoo and body scrub, and dry shampoo are all half off —and super helpful for those with little time to get ready.



Biolage Select All-in-One Collection $12


Buy Now

Thursday, May 19

Ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer – $99.50 Off

For the first time, gHD’s professional-strength dryer is almost $100 off and you truly cannot beat that deal.



Ghd Air 1600W Professional Hair Dryer $99.50


Buy Now

Friday, May 20

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase – $9.50 Off

Keep your hair smooth and frizz-free while you sleep with this cute satin pillowcase .



Kitsch Satin Pillowcase $9.50


Buy Now

Saturday, May 21

Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here – $36 Off

Create beachy waves in just minutes with this seriously fun-to-use tool .



Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here $36


Buy Now

It’s A 10 Select Silk Express Collection – $8-$33.50 Off

Fans of this hair-repairing brand know the way it makes strands feel like they’ve never seen a hot tool before. Now, you can grab shampoo, conditioner, leave-ins and masks for half off .



It’s A 10 Select Silk Express Collection $20


Buy Now

Tuesday, May 24

Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations Starter Kit – $22 Off

If you haven’t tried Briogeo before, now’s a perfect time. This kit gets you best sellers Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo and B. Well Vegan Omega 3, 6 + 9 + Biotin Supplements.



Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations… $22


Buy Now

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers – $8 Off

Stock up on these celeb-fave brushes that help protect wet hair from breakage.



Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers $8


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0fafQnvs00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Everything On Alo’s Site Is On Sale & I’m Buying Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Items

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The sun is shining and the biggest hits of the summer are being released (I’m talking about Jack Harlow’s new album, obviously)—which means that hot girl walks are back as the number one outdoor activity. In case you missed it, hot girl walks (HGW) are solo walks where you think about goals, good vibes and listen to good music. The only thing you’ll still need is a great outfit and luckily every single...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum Is Like an Eraser For Your Skin—& It’s 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are highly formulated concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Balm Makes Their Under Eyes ‘Brighter & Younger-Looking’—& It’s 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know that feeling when your under eyes are so tired that it feels like a weight is dragging them down? It’s the absolute worst, and we wouldn’t wish it upon even our loudest upstairs neighbor—and that says a lot.  But your eyes don’t have to feel or look this way, because beauty obsessives have found a solution they swear by. You might recognize Tula’s best-selling Glow & Get It Eye Balm. It’s like...
SKIN CARE
Marie Claire

These 15 Hair Thickening Shampoos Are the Real Deal

I am the self-proclaimed president of the fine hair club. I *need* to shower every single day to avoid looking like a greasy mess, have dry shampoo on standby, and crave volume more than anything. As such, I’ve made it my beauty editor mission to uncover the best hair thickening shampoos in existence. Over the years, dozens upon dozens of shampoos promising fuller, healthier hair have taken up real estate in my shower. But these 15 are without a doubt, hands down, no questions asked, the best of the best.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
People

The Best Liquid Foundations We Tested for a Flawless Skin Finish

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation. $49.00. Sephora. Best Budget. L'Oréal Infallible Fresh Wear 24HR Foundation. $16.00. Ulta. Best Splurge. N°1 DE...
MAKEUP
latest-hairstyles.com

22 Best Ways to Pull Off The French Bob for Fine Hair

A French bob for fine hair is a daring crop cut with bangs that creates a full-bodied style. The chop ranges from cheek to chin-length, giving the locks more volume and texture. According to her, the key is to find the perfect bob cut and style that flatters your face...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Breakage#Hair Conditioner#Big Hair#Matrix#Grandehair
MindBodyGreen

This Powerful Exfoliator Is My Secret To Glowing Skin Without Blemishes

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It took years of product testing to find a skin care routine that kept my complexion bright, clear, and glowing. My experiments revealed the power of skin care all-stars like vitamin C and niacinamide serums—but my biggest discovery of all was a chemical exfoliator.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Celebs Love This $280 Anti-Aging Cream—But We Found 5 Dupes That Start at $14

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You’ve probably heard celebrities, beauty editors like us or your favorite influencers praise Augustinus Bader. He’s a world-leading expert in regenerative medicine and his brand includes face and body cream that’s deeply hydrating and skin-plumping. But innovation doesn’t come cheap. Whether self-isolation has you counting your pennies or it’s just not in your budget, there are some great Augustinus Bader The Cream dupes. It’s his most iconic product, after all. While looking for an...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Primers for Perfect Makeup on Dry Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you've tried primers before but decided they either didn't do anything for you or made your makeup pill or flake, we want to introduce you to the best primers for dry skin. Like with your skincare, it's […]
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Pore-Unclogging Scrub Cleared My Body Breakouts In a Week — & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Tula is having a big few months. News broke that the beauty brand was bought by Procter & Gamble for an undisclosed amount (that’s probably a lot) and it released Tula Body just about at the same time. Tula is already a favorite for its probiotic cleansers, sensitive skin-friendly moisturizers, cooling eye balm, lip masks and so much more. It would only make sense to continue the line from head to toe. There are...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’ & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

This $30 Drugstore Serum Brightens, Hydrates, and Gives Your Skin a Major Glow Up

As someone with acne-prone skin, I can’t imagine my skin-care routine without vitamin C. One, it helps to protect my skin from free radical damage. And two, it’s one of the few derm-approved ingredients that doesn't break me out and helps fade my hyperpigmentation scars. But as transformative as this ingredient is for my beauty regimen, it’s been hard to find a solution that is both budget-friendly and effective. That is, until I discovered Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum ($30).
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Hill House Home Just Launched a Swimwear Collection & So Many Styles Are Already Selling Out

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all about Hill House Home’s delicate and romantic clothing, especially the Nap Dress that continues to pop up everywhere. The brand’s aesthetic makes us go back to the simpler times when there wasn’t a coronavirus pandemic; an aesthetic that makes us long for sunny picnics in the park with a spread of decadent cheeses, fruits and wines. There’s no other brand that does it quite like Hill House Home, so we were...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy