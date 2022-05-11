ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Stack and Turner win unopposed

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
 3 days ago
Two long-time Hudson County mayors won re-election unopposed in nonpartisan municipal elections in their towns on May 10. Voters returned Mayor Brian Stack of Union City and his ticket of incumbent Board of Commissioners, and Mayor Richard Turner of Weehawken and his slate of incumbent Township Council members, to...

