Aiken, SC

Aiken's Hops & Hogs postponed due to weather concerns

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
Craft beer and barbecue lovers will have to wait a bit longer to experience the seventh annual Hops & Hogs festival in Aiken.

"We have made the difficult decision to postpone Friday’s event due to the weather conditions," read a Wednesday Facebook post by the Aiken Downtown Development Association. "Stay tuned as we will release the new date later this week!"

The event was originally scheduled to take place Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. on Newberry Street. Rain showers are expected in the morning, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and continuing into the night, according to The Weather Channel, forcing a change of plans.

The festival will feature 20-plus craft breweries with 40-plus craft beers, barbecue vendors and live music by Anybody's Guess.

Pets are welcome to come along.

Admission to the festival is free, with the alcohol and food available for purchase.

Attendees will be able to purchase tokens to use with beer and wine vendors. Tokens are $5 each, and one token equals one beer or one wine.

The Aiken Downtown Development Association, which hosts the festival, is looking for volunteers to help with the event. Those interested can visit the aikendda.us/events/ to fill out a form.

Aiken, SC
