It's been a slow week for PS5 restocks this week, which follows several relatively slow weeks in a row. We know from a recent Sony announcement that PS5 restocks are expected to ramp up in the coming months, but that doesn't help people looking for a console right now. Fortunately, there are a few options available to anyone looking for a PS5 restock. If you want to buy from Target, your best bet is to check each morning when you wake up. Otherwise, if you're looking for a PS5 restock today, keep an eye out for a surprise afternoon restock.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO