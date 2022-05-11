ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' three-time All-Star 3B Evan Longoria to make season debut Wednesday

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPgZi_0fafPyMQ00
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria. Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants have won an NL-best four games in a row, have a +34 run differential and are six games over .500 at 18-12. Still, because they're competing in the best division in baseball where all five teams have a winning record -- the NL West -- the Giants are currently in third place.

If manager Gabe Kapler's club is to keep up with the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers and company throughout the summer, a healthy Evan Longoria could go a long way in helping the cause. After missing the beginning of the year with a finger injury, the three-time All-Star will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Longoria is starting his fifth season in the Bay Area after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. After playing in at least 120 games in all but two of his first 13 seasons (2012 and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season) "Longo" was limited to 253 at-bats over 81 games in 2021 due to a shoulder sprain.

The 2006 third overall pick earned AL Rookie of the Year honors with the Rays in 2008 after hitting 27 home runs and collecting 85 RBIs and was an All-Star that year as well. Longoria helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series during his rookie campaign -- they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies -- hammering out six home runs in the postseason, including four in the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.

The 36-year-old recorded career highs in RBIs (113) and runs scored (100) in 2009, while earning his first of three Gold Gloves (and two in a row), second straight All-Star nod and only Silver Slugger award. Longoria has finished as high as sixth in his league's MVP voting, both in 2010 and 2013.

He'll enter the 2022 season with 317 career home runs, 1,089 RBIs, 961 runs scored, 1,818 hits, 409 doubles and a .266/.335/.473 slash line.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina pulled veteran move to steal Giants’ signs

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina showed off a great example of legal sign stealing in Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. With runners at the corners and two out in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game, Molina pulled a veteran move and caught the Giants trying to steal. Molina could be seen casually glancing toward the Giants’ dugout, where he seemingly took note of the signs manager Gabe Kapler was relaying. Aware that something was up, Molina called for a standing pitchout and easily threw out Joc Pederson at second to end the inning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Few Conflicts For Rays With Bucs' 2022 NFL Schedule

The 2022 National Football League schedule came out this week, and the first four weeks of the NFL season overlap with the end of the baseball regular season. But there's not a lot of conflict in Tampa Bay for the Rays and the Buccaneers. It's helps a lot that the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Guardians score twice in the 10th to even series with Twins

The Cleveland Guardians scored twice in the top of the 10th inning to help score a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. The Guardians scored their runs in controversial fashion as Andres Gimenez sent a Jharel Cotton changeup off the right field wall to score ghost runner Ernie Clement from second base. Although Gimenez was initially credited with a single, he collided with Jose Miranda and was awarded second base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Giants Rookie Minicamp Day 2 Notebook

It looked like football. It smelled like football. Heck, it even sounded like football. But the main takeaway from the Giants rookie minicamp, which still has one more day to go--the players will be in meetings with the coaches on Sunday, and then those under contract are expected to roll right into the OTAs, which begin on Monday--is that it wasn't so much about football as it was for both the players and coaches to get to know one another.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Gabe Kapler
Yardbarker

Watch: 49ers great Frank Gore scores nasty KO in first pro boxing win

Frank Gore, arguably the best running back in San Francisco 49ers history, now has a knockout victory in his new endeavor as a boxer. Gore taking his athletic talents to combat sports became a reality when the man with 16,000 NFL rushing yards made his pugilistic debut on the undercard of December's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II card. Gore was one part of an undeniable freakshow fight pitting NFL vs NBA when he battled former Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz All-Star Deron Willams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lions sign first-round pick Jameson Williams to contract

The 21-year-old Alabama product is coming off of surgery to repair a gruesome ACL tear he sustained during the College Football Playoff game this year. Williams is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery and is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of what the Lions are hoping is a huge rookie season for them.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Philadelphia Phillies#Alcs
Yardbarker

Report: Penguins captain Sidney Crosby dealing with concussion

All that Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan initially confirmed was that superstar captain Sidney Crosby was dealing with an unspecified upper-body injury, presumably linked with the controversial high hit delivered by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the second period of Wednesday's Game 5 that New York won to force Friday's Game 6 in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals and Cardinals owners voted against Rams move to Los Angeles in 2016

The owners of both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals were very much against the Rams’ recent move to Los Angeles. In 2016 after a 30-2 vote, the NFL approved a relocation plan that saw the then-St. Louis Rams return to its former home and once again become the Los Angeles Rams. However, not every organization in the league was in favor of the move as the aforementioned vote shows. One franchise head who was often outspoken about Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s scheme was his counterpart in Cincinnati, Mike Brown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ painful postseason drought continues with Game 7 loss to Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs had their best team in years, but they still were unable to shake a difficult streak that has been plaguing them. The Leafs lost 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series. The heartbreaking Game 7 loss means Toronto still has not won a playoff series since 2004.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bucks' Khris Middleton to miss Game 7 against Celtics

Middleton, out with a left MCL sprain, hasn't played since Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton has returned to practice, but a timetable for his return remains up in the air. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Middleton was likely out for Game 7...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

NHL Friday bets: Five props for tonight's games

Thursday night in the NHL didn't quite go as planned, no hiding from that. We lost more than we won, but we continue on with the same approach. There are three games on the docket for Friday's batch of playoff action, and the volume will be a bit lighter to reflect that.
NHL
Yardbarker

James Houston Eager to Prove He Should Have Been Drafted in First Round

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker James Houston is eager to prove he should have been drafted sooner by his new team. Houston was selected in the sixth round (No. 217 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Participating in rookie minicamp, Houston joined AllLions for an interview discussing his experiences in college,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Playoffs Game 7 betting trends: History favors home teams

There's nothing like Game 7s, but can history give us some insight into who will win?. The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in their Game 7 on Sunday while the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks meet in the desert in their decisive game. Two epic series will come to an end on Sunday with the margin between the teams tight.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

ESPN Predicts Rams to Sign Veteran Nose Tackle

While the Los Angeles Rams have made major strides in improving an already Super Bowl-winning roster, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell is predicting that another top free agent will find his way to the team: longtime Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman. Goldman isn’t exactly the sexiest signing out there, but...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy