Minnesota State

Tornado Watch issued Wednesday night around the viewing area

By Aaron White
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple Tornado Watches are in effect through Wednesday evening. Parts of North Iowa are in a watch until 9 PM. A newer tornado watch was issued for much of Minnesota until Midnight tonight. Several thunderstorms are likely and could produce a few tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. Stay weather...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Tornado Watch until Midnight for portions of southern Minnesota

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of Minnesota until Midnight tonight. This includes the cities of Albert Lea and Owatonna. There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Midnight as well across parts of Iowa. This includes Forest City, Garner, and Algona. Strong to severe thunderstorms...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Tornados, strong winds reported as storms descend on southern Minnesota

May 11, 2022 storms in Southern Minnesota produced tornados & high winds. Courtland, MN pictured prior to the storm. Storms swept across southern Minnesota Wednesday night, producing high winds and reports of tornados. According to reports from the National Weather Service:. A tornado was spotted west of New Ulm. Tornadoes...
COURTLAND, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
KCCI.com

National Weather Service: Northwest Iowa hit by derecho Thursday night

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The National Weather Service confirms northwest Iowa was hit by a derecho Thursday night. The derecho produced a massive dust storm in Lyon County, called a Haboob. A Haboob is a wall of dust pushed out along a thunderstorm by high-speed downdraft winds. Haboobs can...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
iheart.com

Powerful dust storm grows into another NE, IA, SD, MN derecho

(Omaha, NE) -- Another Midwest storm is being classified as a derecho. The storm system meets the definition of a derecho: Wind gusts of at least 58 miles an hour, it traveled more than 240 miles, and was at least 60 miles wide. "It covered much of North Central and...
OMAHA, NE
KIMT

Severe weather slams Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while a person died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
KIMT

Severe weather causes damage in Minnesota; 1 dead in crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities say was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota Thursday while hundreds of Xcel Energy employees and contractors work to restore service. Xcel Energy said more than 200,000 customers lost power in Wednesday night's storm. Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center says more potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

