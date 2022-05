Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Bear & Bottle has established itself as a north-side neighborhood meetup point with a California-meets-Wisconsin atmosphere. Owners Tim Thompson and Stephani Dalbesio fell in love with “the overall vibe out in California,” says business partner Marcus Schiel. Thompson and Dalbesio also own The Library Cafe & Bar in Madison, The Free House Pub in Middleton and The Flying Hound Alehouse in Fitchburg (where Schiel originally started as a bartender, then became bar manager and co-general manager before signing on to Bear & Bottle before its opening in May 2017).

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO