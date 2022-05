A new online tool designed to help organisations check whether their email security is adequate has been launched by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).The Centre, which is a part of GCHQ, says the tool will help businesses identify any flaws or vulnerabilities in their email system so they can be fixed in order to keep out cyber attackers.The tool has been announced on the first day of the NCSC’s annual CyberUK conference.Called Email Security Check, it will analyse a user’s email domain and recommend any security measures to stop scammers and protect privacy.The free online checker will require...

