USA Swimming says that they have not made a decision on whether or not to send a team to the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China. This edition of the Games was originally scheduled for 2021, then postponed until 2022, and then last week was moved again to 2023 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in China. USA Swimming was one of a number of national swimming federations that had already pulled out of the event, a list that included Swimming Australia, British Swimming, and Swimming Canada.

