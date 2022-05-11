‘The Kardashians’ producer remembers the moment Khloé Kardashian discovered Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

At the top of the year, fans were shocked to learn that Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman while in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian . Now, a producer on their new reality series, The Kardashians , has confirmed the moment the Good American founder heard about the scandal was caught on camera.

“Well for that particular moment, my crew was there,” executive producer Danielle King told Us Weekly this week. “We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera.”

While King insisted the timing was serendipitous, she did say that she can understand how viewers may wonder about the crew actually being there in real time for big moments.

“I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like, ‘Oh, did they go back, and did they capture this?,’” she said. “ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”

RELATED:

Of course, Khloé was caught off guard on that fateful day back in January, but according to Danielle, she wasn’t the only one.

“Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes,” she explained. “We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like, ‘Oh OK, I didn’t see this coming but here we go.’”

The former Revenge Body host recalled the unexpected moment last month to USA Today, revealing that her sister, Kim Kardashian , is the one who broke the news.

“That was hard,” Khloé said, with Kim chiming in, “I think that was hard for me too.”

The Good American founder referred to that moment as “déjà vu.” During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2018, Khloé found out about and discussed Tristan’s firstt and second cheating scandal on-camera.

“I think the first time it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me,” she recalled. “Now it’s good old Kim.”

There’s no word on when the episodes chronicling Tristan’s paternity scandal will air, but we only just saw Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s October engagement, so it might be a while.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.