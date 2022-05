Cases of acute hepatitis in children have been showing up over the past several months around the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The first to appear in the United States occurred in Alabama, but cases have now appeared in at least 25 states, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hepatitis occurs when the liver is inflamed; the children in Alabama had “significant liver illness, including some with liver failure, with no known cause,” according to the CDC. As of May 5, there were 109 known cases and five deaths, the CDC said. More than 90% of cases required hospitalization and 14% required liver transplants.

