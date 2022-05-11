Sideshow operation tows 19 vehicles: San Joaquin County cracks down on activity
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force towed 19 vehicles as part of an effort on May 5 to reduce sideshow activity in Stockton and the San Joaquin County area.
Along with towing the 19 vehicles, the Task Force also:
- Conducted 104 traffic stops
- Issued 85 citations
- Inspected 12 vehicles
- Made 14 arrests
"Task Force members will continue to aggressively enforce laws related to sideshow activity and seek prosecution of those individuals who are involved," the Stockton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
