Juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

DEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Deville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of pointing a firearm at a school bus full of children Thursday afternoon. Ray Corbett, 41, of Deville was arrested after being seen taking what seemed to be a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at a Rapides Parish School bus, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO). The incident was reported to police at 7:30 p.m. on May 12, but it allegedly happened on Denny Road earlier in the day while children were being taken home from school.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO