Alexandria, LA

Juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (May 11, 2022) – Alexandria police have arrested a 17-year-old male from Alexandria in connection with the attempted murder of an 18-year-old Tuesday night. At approximately 8...

cenlanow.com

Zachary Police respond to shooting on Main Street

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening, officials say. Though details related to the incident are scarce, police confirmed that the incident occurred on Main Street/Highway 64 behind the Neighbors Federal Credit Union. As of 5:30 p.m., police are still...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Altercation at New Iberia car dealership ends with owner shooting at customer, police say

A New Iberia car dealership owner was arrested Friday after an altercation with a customer ended in gunshots being fired, the New Iberia Police Department said. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter and Corinne streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday and determined the gunfire originated from a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter Street, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Pearl infant “unresponsive” after mother charged with attempted murder

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County will held a news conference about a mother who has been accused of trying to kill her nine-week-old daughter. Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott said the child was still alive on Friday, May 13. However, she is unresponsive due to her severe injuries and is on a ventilator.
PEARL, MS
cenlanow.com

21-year-old guard allegedly helps teens escape from Wade Youth Center

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three juveniles charged with serious crimes and considered dangerous are on the loose, allegedly after a guard helped them escape from Wade Youth Center early Saturday morning, and Louisiana State police are asking the public’s help in finding them. The teenagers, all...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
cenlanow.com

Rapides Parish man accused of pointing firearm at school bus full of children

DEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Deville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of pointing a firearm at a school bus full of children Thursday afternoon. Ray Corbett, 41, of Deville was arrested after being seen taking what seemed to be a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at a Rapides Parish School bus, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO). The incident was reported to police at 7:30 p.m. on May 12, but it allegedly happened on Denny Road earlier in the day while children were being taken home from school.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence. In a press release, officers say they responded to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive between midnight and 1:00 AM on Wednesday. Turns out, the victim was shot in the 700 block of Providence.
NEW IBERIA, LA
fox8live.com

Fugitive; second suspect arrested after barricaded in Hammond hotel room

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A fugitive from St. Tammany who was wanted on drug charges was arrested after barricading himself in a Hammond hotel room Friday (May 13) morning, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Public Information Officer Suzanne Carboni said that the U.S. Marshal’s Office had a...
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

Weapons, drugs in home with small child: 2 arrested

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people in Sabine Parish face multiple charges after deputies say they found narcotics and weapons in an apartment where they lived with a small child. Malik Quendell Newton was part of an investigation by the Tactical Narcotics Team over several months. Deputies believe he...
SABINE PARISH, LA
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Crime Scene#Apd Dispatch
cenlanow.com

Family pleads with Lafayette car thieves to return vehicle for disabled son

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Krotz Springs family is speaking out after their car was stolen at a Lafayette thrift store. Lafayette Police say it’s one of 277 stolen vehicle reports they have received since January 1, 2022. The family, who has a disabled son, says they rely on that vehicle to bring him to and from his doctors appointments every week. “We weren’t there but a couple minutes, and the owner ran in and said, ‘Someone just left in y’all’s car. Call 911,'” Dorian Laborde said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former Red River sheriff's deputy arrested

COUSHATTA, La. -- A former Red River Parish sheriff's deputy surrendered Friday to the parish jail, where he was arrested on charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash late last month, state police said in a news release. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, is charged with malfeasance in office and injuring...
COUSHATTA, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after incident in parking lot of local church

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is reporting the arrest of a man in connection with an incident that took place on Nebraska St. The incident happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunday, May 8. Edmond Revelle, 20, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Two in custody after SWAT roll in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department responded to the scene of a SWAT roll at a motel Friday morning. The police department said in a Facebook post that it assisted the U.S. Marshal's Service with barricaded suspects at the Super 8 hotel on Westin Oaks Drive. Police said...
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING: Alexandria police searching for 14 year-old

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Ja’Kayla Hall, 14, of Alexandria. She is described as being approximately 5’4” and weighs about 120 pounds. She has red, blonde and black braids in her hair. She left her residence on Saturday, May 7.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man accused of raping child in field near Thibodaux

A suspect was arrested after deputies said he attacked and raped a 13-year-old girl last year near Thibodaux. Marlon Rios, 28, of Gonzales, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office began searching for Rios after receiving a call...
THIBODAUX, LA
cenlanow.com

Eight-year-old injured in Livingston Parish shooting, deputies say

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight shooting in Springfield left an eight-year-old girl injured, deputies say. Sheriff Jason Ard of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., Thursday on Pardue Road when an unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle the child was in.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

SJPD arrests three suspects in child exorcism death

SAN JOSE (KRON) – On Friday the San Jose Police Department announced the arrest of three suspects for the death of a 3-year-old girl killed in a church exorcism. As KRON4 previously reported, 3-year-old Arely died at a small church at 1094 2nd Street in San Jose, according to prosecutors. Paramedics found Arley’s lifeless body on the floor of the church on Sept. 24, 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
brproud.com

3 arrested for killing Gonzales teen on Bob Pettit Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested three people involved in the Bob Pettit Boulevard shooting that killed a Gonzales teenager. Around 9 p.m. on May 11, police responded to a deceased individual, now identified as 16-year-old Cartez Tucker, in the 1100 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard. A 24-year-old woman was also found with gunshot wounds and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Investigation leads to the arrest of Rayville man; charged with drug and gun offenses, deputies say

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police, conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of Highway 183 in Rayville, La. The warrant stemmed from a multi-parish investigation for stolen property and drug activity.
RAYVILLE, LA

