A private elementary school in Vienna has big plans for the future, but it needs the town’s permission to realize them. Green Hedges School is looking to add a new gymnasium, playgrounds, and an athletic field on its 4.3-acre campus at 415 Windover Avenue NW. The proposed expansion will also involve renovations to the main school building and the demolition of “several smaller buildings,” according to the Town of Vienna’s summary.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO