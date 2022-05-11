ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Catching up with Samantha Fish before May 29 show in Beaver Creek

By Alan Sculley Last Word Features
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samantha Fish readily admits she was caught off guard when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and she had to cut short a European tour and return to her home in New Orleans. Fish never imagined the COVID crisis would be more than a minor speed bump interrupting her busy 2020...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Vail Daily

Talking business with Todd Snider before Basalt show

Don’t label Todd Snider as a folk artist or a singer/songwriter. He’s got a specific title for his musical employment as a wandering troubadour. “My job is Ramblin’ Jack Elliott,” Snider said. “He’s the godfather of it. Woody Guthrie didn’t tour. He (Elliott) was the first to go out with an acoustic guitar, harmonica rack and he’s still doing it. I toured with him last year and he’s still got it…he considers me his grandson.”
BASALT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Beaver Creek, CO
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Vail Daily

Skieologians: the summer series

Well, this should be interesting. Saturday morning will be one of the first times since late October that I won’t be out on snow cross-country skiing for the daily workout. Instead, I’ve traded the Speedmaxes’ for my archaic aluminum 29er mountain bike. This “original gravel grinder” is a model-T compared to today’s highfalutin all-carbon speed demons, but … it works. I wouldn’t say it gives me a real competitive chance; my standing in the cycling world makes Rich Strike look more like the 2007 New England Patriots.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Daycations: Guns, grain and golf in Gypsum

Editor’s Note: “Daycations” is a series showcasing what our local towns have to offer in the shoulder season. Stay tuned for more Daycations stories throughout the rest of May. Now that the lifts have closed and many upvalley events, dining establishments and more are taking a late...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy