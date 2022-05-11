DC Health: District’s coronavirus numbers back in sync

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Bay Area health officers say COVID-19 safety precautions are essential as cases rise across the region and communities start to encourage stronger responses to high infection rates in order to stop the spread of the virus."I'm more concerned for people who are at risk or older or have compromised immune systems," said Nicholas Wertheim, a student at Santa Clara University. "If you feel sick, get tested, isolate, just try not to be around other people."The university announced Thursday it will strongly urge everyone on campus to wear masks indoors during a period of high transmission....

