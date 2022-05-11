ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DC Health: District’s coronavirus numbers back in sync

By Rick Massimo
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Health on Wednesday said that its COVID-19 statistics are once again being transmitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a gap of nearly two weeks. “This week, it was...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

VDH making changes to COVID website

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says several changes are coming to the COVID-19 website starting Thursday, May 19. Starting on that date, the following dashboards will no longer be updated:. Cases by vaccination status (will be archived on the Virginia Open Data Portal) Federal vaccine doses.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

MCPS Addresses Rising Covid-19 Case Rates in Latest Community Update; Implements Focused Mask Use in Specific Classes/Schools

MCPS has addressed rising COVID-19 case rates in Montgomery County in an update sent out to the community this afternoon. In the update, seen below, MCPS states that the CDC maintains that the impact on the community is “low” and has implemented focused mask use in specific classes and schools. The update regarding Covid-19 can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Dc Health
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 uptick prompts health officials to advise stepped-up precautions

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Bay Area health officers say COVID-19 safety precautions are essential as cases rise across the region and communities start to encourage stronger responses to high infection rates in order to stop the spread of the virus."I'm more concerned for people who are at risk or older or have compromised immune systems," said Nicholas Wertheim, a student at Santa Clara University. "If you feel sick, get tested, isolate, just try not to be around other people."The university announced Thursday it will strongly urge everyone on campus to wear masks indoors during a period of high transmission....
SANTA CLARA, CA
Boston

Mass. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, but experts think we may be nearing the peak

“The general trend is that this wave would be smaller than the Omicron wave and, in most places, smaller than the Delta wave.”. In a troubling trend for a state trying to get back to normal, Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks. But experts say the spring wave could soon begin to subside without reaching levels similar to last winter’s deadly Omicron surge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTOP

Community technology center opens in Montgomery Co.

A new technology center in Montgomery County celebrated its grand opening Saturday. The ignITe Hub is intended to serve as a place for business owners, students, and life-long learners to get IT training and access to state-of-the-art technology. Located on Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus, the ignITe Hub will be where...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Idaho announces $119 million opioid crisis settlement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Friday announced a $119 million settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said it’s the second-largest consumer settlement in state history,...
IDAHO STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware counties move into elevated yellow and red Covid-19 categories

All three Delaware counties moved into the elevated category for Covid-19 transmission. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County Check, New Castle County moved into the yellow category, with Kent and Sussex moving into the orange-red zone. The change had been expected as faster spreading variants of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WTOP

Md. Gov. Hogan gets 2nd COVID booster, encourages others to follow

Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan received their second COVID-19 booster and are asking eligible Maryland residents to follow in their footsteps. Gov. Hogan said these booster shots, given by vaccinators with the University of Maryland Medical Center, are the reason why the state has been successful in fighting the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WGME

COVID outbreaks strike 8 nursing homes as cases rise across Maine

(BDN) -- Maine saw eight new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care centers last week, reflecting a rise in cases across the state. The eight outbreaks included one at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where a preliminary state investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland mothers feel shame amid baby formula shortage

The baby formula shortage is becoming an increasingly dire situation for some Maryland families. Some congressional Democrats, including Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, want manufacturers to speed up formula production. On Thursday, the White House shared a series of measures intended to increase formula access, from cutting back on red tape surrounding production to easing the process of importing formula from overseas and cracking down on price gouging.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy