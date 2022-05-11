Brooks Koepka withdraws from Byron Nelson tournament

Brooks Koepka won't compete this weekend. Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

It hasn't been made public why Koepka withdrew from the tournament so suddenly or how it will affect his status for the PGA Championship next week at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

It has been a roller coaster of a year for Koepka, who missed four cuts in nine events but also cashed in four top 20 spots. He most recently missed the cut at the Masters in April and hasn't played in an event since.

The eight-time Tour winner dealt with injuries last year, having surgery in March 2021 to repair his dislocated right knee and subsequent ligament damage. There is no word yet as to whether the injury flared up and is the reason he withdrew from the Byron Nelson.

Koepka won the PGA Championship in consecutive years, winning at Bellerive Country Club in 2018 and again at Bethpage Black in 2019.

He currently ranks No. 16 in the world.

Koepka's replacement for this week's event, Satoshi Kodaira, has one PGA Tour victory since turning pro in 2010.