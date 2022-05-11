Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road.

A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank."

Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. They were taken to the hospital but soon died of their injuries.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Natividad Road approaching Saratoga when a Ford F-150 made a left turn from Saratoga onto Natividad Road and crashed with the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with the ongoing investigation, said police.

