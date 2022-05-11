ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank”

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SW0V6_0fafKFlC00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road.

A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank."

Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. They were taken to the hospital but soon died of their injuries.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Natividad Road approaching Saratoga when a Ford F-150 made a left turn from Saratoga onto Natividad Road and crashed with the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with the ongoing investigation, said police.

The post Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank” appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 7

Related
ABC30 Fresno

1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash

CHP officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County. It happened just before 5:30 on Saturday morning at Clovis and Central Avenues. Officers say a Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Clovis Avenue, when it collided head-on with a Toyota RAV 4, just south of Central. Both vehicles overturned.
CBS LA

Car doing donuts explodes into fireball in Willowbrook street takeover

A street takeover in Willowbrook ended in flames and arrests. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, about 400 people crowded the intersection of 120th Street and South Central Avenue. That's where a car was doing donuts and caught fire, exploding into a fireball. When firefighters responded to extinguish the flames, the large crowd gathered around them and started cheering.Arrests were made, though it remains unclear how many individuals were apprehended.  
WILLOWBROOK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Accidents
City
Saratoga, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

CHP investigating fatal crash near Stockton on Highway 12

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Friday evening. According to the CHP, the crash is on Highway 12, west of Interstate 5 and northwest of Stockton.  CHP said two vehicles were involved, and of the nine people involved in the crash, six […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
KRON4 News

Palo Alto woman attempts break-in while residents are home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman early Friday morning after she reportedly broke a home’s glass door panel and attempted to enter the home. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Alma Street. Police say they responded immediately to the scene. Around 6:11 a.m. Friday morning, Palo Alto police received a […]
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Man, 25, Dead After Crashing Motorcycle Into Power Pole Near Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a power pole just outside of Vacaville, the Solano California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon. The motorcyclist, a man from Vacaville, was riding with a friend who was on a separate motorcycle in the area of Pleasants Valley Road and Foothill Drive along the west side of the city. Solano CHP said the 25-year-old was traveling at around 70 miles per hour as he was coming over the crest of a hill when he lost control and went off the road. The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the Vacaville Fire District.
VACAVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO investigating man found dead in truck with gunshot wound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Friday morning in East Bakersfield. Deputies were notified of a crash around midnight involving a truck near Niles Street and Pesante Road. When they arrived, deputies found a person dead in the truck from a gunshot wound.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCRA.com

1 killed, 6 hurt in head-on crash in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and six others were sent to hospitals after a head-on crash west of Lodi in San Joaquin County on Friday, officials said. The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said at least two vehicles and nine people total were involved in the crash that happened around 4:20 p.m. on westbound State Route 12 at Peatland Road.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
rewind981.com

BPD closed down Buena Vista Road and Ming avenue for hours after a BPD officer was involved in an accident.

Yesterday a Bakersfield police officer and a 17-year-old boy had a serious collision on Buena Vista Road and Ming Avenue. BPD says the officer was traveling Code 3 with lights and sirens when he entered the intersection on a red light Thursday morning and hit the teen’s Mercedes. The boy has moderate injuries, the officer has minor to moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

67-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A 67-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Salinas, Wednesday evening, police reported. Around 10 p.m. officers responded to the area of N. Main Chaparral streets for a fatal crash, the Salinas Police Department announced on Facebook. An investigation found that the 67-year-old...
SALINAS, CA
z1077fm.com

CORONER NAMES PEDESTRIAN SURVEYOR KILLED IN MORONGO VALLEY CRASH

The Riverside County Coroner has released the name of the surveyor killed in a horrific vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Morongo Valley this Monday. According to the CHP, at about 2:10 PM, Ricardo Garcia, 39, of Highland, was driving a Ford F150 westbound on SR 62 in the #1 lane approaching Senilis Avenue, with passenger Richard Garcia, 18, of Rialto. A pedestrian survey worker, Dylan Motte, 25, of Nuevo, was standing next to his work truck in the center median east of Senilis Avenue. For unknown reasons the Ford crossed into the center median and struck Motte and his Chevrolet Colorado survey truck. The force of the crash caused the Chevrolet to strike a white 2019 Toyota Rav4, driven by Spencer Wood, 21, of Mission Viejo, eastbound in the #2 lane. The Ford came to rest in the center median. The other vehicles wound up on private property and on eastbound SR 62. Dylan Motte was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Richard Garcia and Ricardo Garcia were also taken to DRMC with moderate injuries. Richard Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Released From Custody Dies In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, an inmate who was released from custody died at the hospital from a pre-existing medical condition, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The 59-year-old inmate had been booked at Sacramento County Main Jail for a violation of parole stemming from felony narcotics charges. The inmate had been having back pain and trouble breathing several days before, however, no visible injuries or trauma were suspected. It is unclear what caused the inmate’s death, however, COVID-19 has been ruled out. No additional information has been released at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy