Sister of Deana Bowdoin speaks after the execution of Clarence Dixon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bonnie Whitson did her best to hold back the tears while looking through old photos of her only child. 44-year-old Maison Whitson was found dead on Feb. 19, behind the side gate of a house off 35th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix, where Maison had been living with a couple of roommates. Family members said the father of two had been stabbed multiple times, and his body was left buried under a pile of junk.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO