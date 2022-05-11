Sister of Deana Bowdoin speaks after the execution of Clarence Dixon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three former Assistant Chiefs are suing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Executive Assistant Michael Kurtenbach, Edward Zuercher, and the City of Phoenix for what they say were “false claims” made against them in August 2021. Phoenix Police Commanders John Collins, Lawrence Hein, and Gabriel...
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail. An investigation also is underway in the death of a 42-year-old...
A veteran who was also a Mesa police officer has a rare disease and needs a kidney to live. Options for Arizona families hit hard by the baby formula crisis. Arizona is the one of the states hardest hit by the baby formula crisis but there are resources to help.
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a frantic and scary moment when a Gilbert family learned their nonverbal autistic son wandered away from his home with his dog. But thanks to an alert little girl in the neighborhood, he was found safe.
PHOENIX – With a potential upheaval in abortion laws looming, Republican candidate Karrin Taylor Robson said Thursday she would work to build “a culture of life” if elected governor of Arizona. “Abortion in my estimation is evidence that we have failed women,” Taylor Robson told KTAR News...
GOP candidates for Arizona's Attorney General's office discussed an array of issues during Wednesday night's debate. After a few "cooler" days, triple-digit temps are set to return to the Valley this weekend. 3 ON YOUR SIDE: Roll back rip-off Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Every day, almost 200 million miles...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bonnie Whitson did her best to hold back the tears while looking through old photos of her only child. 44-year-old Maison Whitson was found dead on Feb. 19, behind the side gate of a house off 35th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix, where Maison had been living with a couple of roommates. Family members said the father of two had been stabbed multiple times, and his body was left buried under a pile of junk.
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An Arizona mother died Thursday after an ATV she was driving with her two young children rolled over in Yavapai County. Kimberly Kapp, 40, of Prescott died from injuries sustained in the rollover crash near Big Bug Mesa in Mayer, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
World traveler, animal lover, and devoted student — Deana Bowdoin, who was just a few months away from graduating from Arizona State University, seemed to have it all until it was all tragically taken away on Jan. 7, 1978. According to investigators, Bowdoin was found inside her Tempe apartment....
FLORENCE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Clarence Dixon, a 66-year-old Navajo man, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection, Arizona's first execution in eight years. Dixon was sentenced to death after he was connected to the 1978 murder of 21-year-old Arizona State...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a single gunman was behind 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix during the last six months and they used “advanced technology” to catch him. Officers arrested 24-year-old Manuel Sierra on Wednesday in Buckeye. According to police, Sierra targeted multiple members...
PHOENIX — A North Carolina man who had $39,500 in cash seized by police at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has been given the chance to contest the forfeiture in court. Jerry Johnson had traveled to Phoenix in August 2020 with the intention of paying cash on a truck for his business. But Phoenix police flagged Johnson as a "probable drug courier" and confronted him at the airport before he had a chance to get to the auction, court records show.
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The lethal-injection death of Clarence Dixon at the state prison in Florence on Wednesday appeared to follow the state’s execution protocol. After the drug was injected, Dixon’s mouth stayed open and his body did not move and was declared dead about 10 minutes later.
PHOENIX — Almost a year later, and a year older, Quinn is a typical little kid, keeping track of her next birthday coming up soon. “I’m gonna be four!” Quinn says sitting on her mom’s lap. “We’re so lucky and thankful,” Stefanie Cunha, Quinn’s mom, said....
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police have released body-camera footage of a deadly standoff after a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment with a gun. The man was later identified as 25-year-old Jonatan Mosqueda, who was shot and killed after raising a gun at officers. On April...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say one man was arrested and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Tucson’s southeast side late on Wednesday, May 11. Police said 20-year-old Aiden Huggins was booked into Pima County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault temporary substantial injury charges.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”. The gunman wore body armor and...
