Maricopa County, AZ

Sister of Deana Bowdoin speaks after the execution of Clarence Dixon

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence Dixon was executed Wednesday for...

www.12news.com

AZFamily

3 former Assistant Chiefs sue Police Chief Jeri Williams, City of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three former Assistant Chiefs are suing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Executive Assistant Michael Kurtenbach, Edward Zuercher, and the City of Phoenix for what they say were “false claims” made against them in August 2021. Phoenix Police Commanders John Collins, Lawrence Hein, and Gabriel...
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Inmate Death Probed in Tucson; In-Custody Death in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail. An investigation also is underway in the death of a 42-year-old...
KINGMAN, AZ
AZFamily

Little girl helps find wandering boy in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a frantic and scary moment when a Gilbert family learned their nonverbal autistic son wandered away from his home with his dog. But thanks to an alert little girl in the neighborhood, he was found safe.
GILBERT, AZ
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Raw video: Aerials show devastation left by Coastal Fire

GOP candidates for Arizona's Attorney General's office discussed an array of issues during Wednesday night's debate. After a few "cooler" days, triple-digit temps are set to return to the Valley this weekend. 3 ON YOUR SIDE: Roll back rip-off Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Every day, almost 200 million miles...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family members make plea for help to catch a Phoenix dad’s killer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bonnie Whitson did her best to hold back the tears while looking through old photos of her only child. 44-year-old Maison Whitson was found dead on Feb. 19, behind the side gate of a house off 35th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix, where Maison had been living with a couple of roommates. Family members said the father of two had been stabbed multiple times, and his body was left buried under a pile of junk.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona mother dies after ATV flips over, 2 children survive

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An Arizona mother died Thursday after an ATV she was driving with her two young children rolled over in Yavapai County. Kimberly Kapp, 40, of Prescott died from injuries sustained in the rollover crash near Big Bug Mesa in Mayer, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

A look back at the Deana Bowdoin case

World traveler, animal lover, and devoted student — Deana Bowdoin, who was just a few months away from graduating from Arizona State University, seemed to have it all until it was all tragically taken away on Jan. 7, 1978. According to investigators, Bowdoin was found inside her Tempe apartment....
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Clarence Dixon, Arizona's first execution in 8 years, is dead

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Clarence Dixon, a 66-year-old Navajo man, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection, Arizona's first execution in eight years. Dixon was sentenced to death after he was connected to the 1978 murder of 21-year-old Arizona State...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona court rules trucker can contest police seizing his money at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A North Carolina man who had $39,500 in cash seized by police at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has been given the chance to contest the forfeiture in court. Jerry Johnson had traveled to Phoenix in August 2020 with the intention of paying cash on a truck for his business. But Phoenix police flagged Johnson as a "probable drug courier" and confronted him at the airport before he had a chance to get to the auction, court records show.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Experts say Arizona executioners took too long to insert IV

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The lethal-injection death of Clarence Dixon at the state prison in Florence on Wednesday appeared to follow the state’s execution protocol. After the drug was injected, Dixon’s mouth stayed open and his body did not move and was declared dead about 10 minutes later.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say one man was arrested and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Tucson’s southeast side late on Wednesday, May 11. Police said 20-year-old Aiden Huggins was booked into Pima County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault temporary substantial injury charges.
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

'Pure evil:' 10 killed in Buffalo, NY shooting labeled as hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”. The gunman wore body armor and...
BUFFALO, NY

