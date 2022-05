PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure is evolving into Arizona from the west. It’s strong enough that we’ll see some of the warmest highs so far this year, but of course, not near the hottest temps will get this summer. On Saturday and Sunday, we expect highs to be in the range of 103-105 degrees. We don’t expect any records to be set around metro Phoenix. Next week, temperatures will moderate slowly but stay around 100 degrees until next Friday, when we’ve got a 98-degree high penciled in.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO