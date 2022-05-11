CMT Announces ‘Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration’ Live from the Ryman

Naomi Judd’s passing sent shockwaves through the world of country music. To many, it seemed that the Judds were coming back full force. They had just announced The Final Tour and the duo was less than 24 hours away from their Country Music Hall of Fame induction when Naomi passed. This glimmer of hope made the legend’s death even more shocking for fans and fellow artists alike. Since then, we’ve seen several artists and entities in the country world putting on tributes and celebrations of Naomi Judd and the duo she fronted.

CMT aired its first tribute to the fallen legend on May 3. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd aired just three days after her passing. This tribute special featured archival footage and photos of the Judds as well as interviews and more. Now, the network is partnering with the Judd family for an even bigger tribute event. Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration will air on Sunday, May 15th at 6p/5c exclusively on CMT.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration – What We Know

The celebration of Naomi Judd’s life and career will be coming to you live from the Ryman Auditorium. The event will feature tributes from both Ashley and Wynonna Judd. Additionally, the celebration will feature “appearances from some of the biggest names in entertainment,” according to a press release. CMT will announce those special guests in the coming days.

CMT producers spoke about the upcoming memorial. “We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley, and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi,” they said. “While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, family, and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music.”

The producers also gave a hint of what we could expect from the televised celebration of Naomi Judd. “This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit, and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music.”

Musicians Pay Tribute to Naomi

Since her passing, many artists and fans have taken to social media to mourn the legendary singer. However, some have taken it a step further. For instance, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town opened their Bandwagon Tour with a celebration of Naomi Judd. They performed the Judds’ Grammy-winning chart-topper “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” to a sold-out crowd that sang along to the unforgettable chorus. Additionally, acts like The Brothers Osborne and Keith Urban performed Judds covers to pay tribute to Naomi at their recent shows.