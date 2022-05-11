ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

CMT Announces ‘Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration’ Live from the Ryman

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECnYF_0fafJgMU00

Naomi Judd’s passing sent shockwaves through the world of country music. To many, it seemed that the Judds were coming back full force. They had just announced The Final Tour and the duo was less than 24 hours away from their Country Music Hall of Fame induction when Naomi passed. This glimmer of hope made the legend’s death even more shocking for fans and fellow artists alike. Since then, we’ve seen several artists and entities in the country world putting on tributes and celebrations of Naomi Judd and the duo she fronted.

CMT aired its first tribute to the fallen legend on May 3. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd aired just three days after her passing. This tribute special featured archival footage and photos of the Judds as well as interviews and more. Now, the network is partnering with the Judd family for an even bigger tribute event. Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration will air on Sunday, May 15th at 6p/5c exclusively on CMT.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration – What We Know

The celebration of Naomi Judd’s life and career will be coming to you live from the Ryman Auditorium. The event will feature tributes from both Ashley and Wynonna Judd. Additionally, the celebration will feature “appearances from some of the biggest names in entertainment,” according to a press release. CMT will announce those special guests in the coming days.

CMT producers spoke about the upcoming memorial. “We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley, and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi,” they said. “While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, family, and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music.”

The producers also gave a hint of what we could expect from the televised celebration of Naomi Judd. “This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit, and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music.”

Musicians Pay Tribute to Naomi

Since her passing, many artists and fans have taken to social media to mourn the legendary singer. However, some have taken it a step further. For instance, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town opened their Bandwagon Tour with a celebration of Naomi Judd. They performed the Judds’ Grammy-winning chart-topper “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” to a sold-out crowd that sang along to the unforgettable chorus. Additionally, acts like The Brothers Osborne and Keith Urban performed Judds covers to pay tribute to Naomi at their recent shows.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Mental Health Struggle: Report

Multiple sources have confirmed that country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd died by suicide on Saturday after personal struggles. The singer had long been an advocate for mental health awareness. She had spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression, saying that she used to lock herself in her room and away from family.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley
Person
Keith Urban
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
jambroadcasting.com

Naomi Judd’s public memorial service will be televised on CMT

Fans will be able to watch the public memorial service for Naomi Judd live: It’s being aired commercial-free on CMT. The event, called Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, will be held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. ET. Wynonna Judd — Naomi’s daughter and The Judds duet partner — will pay tribute to the late country legend during the ceremony, as will Naomi’s other daughter, actor Ashley Judd.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Ryman#The Final Tour#The Ryman Auditorium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

CMT Reveals Final Lineup for ‘Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration’: Reba McEntire, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Paisley & More

CMT revealed the final lineup of special guests and performers for “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 15. Newly announced performers include Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Jamey Johnson. Bette Midler, Reba McEntire, and Reese Witherspoon are part of a newly announced group that will share special messages.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton, Vince Gill and More Pay Tribute to Naomi Judd at Late Singer’s Nashville Memorial Service

Friends and family from country music and beyond gathered this past Saturday to celebrate Naomi Judd in a private memorial service. Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, and many others joined Wynonna and Ashley Judd for the invitation-only remembrance in honor of their late mother. The Judd family gathered at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville where Naomi and Wynonna recently earned induction.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd’s Longtime Friend Ann Wilson Recalls Her Favorite Memories With the Country Star

More dedications have come in. The latest to share their thoughts on Naomi Judd is Ann Wilson, friend and lead singer for Heart. Wilson talked with Entertainment Tonight about the passing of her friend, Naomi. The country music legend and newly inducted Hall of Famer died to the shock of many in the industry as well as fans. The 76-year-old was battling mental illness.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

454K+
Followers
49K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy