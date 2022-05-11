ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Tractor Supply gets new look

Fredericksburg Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new garden center department was opened at the Tractor Supply in Fredericksburg. Some renovations were made to the building, including a new access door between the main building and the new garden center. An assortment of lawn and...

Fredericksburg Standard

Filling a concrete niche

Anyone who spends time driving on the roads of Fredericksburg and Gillespie County has likely, at one time or another, viewed the unconventional little truck with the word “Sidekick” painted on the side. It stands out. And that was exactly the point for Tim Bobo when he launched...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new drive-thru coffee kiosk

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Local Native Plant Society of Texas chapter meets in May

The Fredericksburg Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will be hosting an in-person presentation at Gilbriar Gazebo Tuesday, May 24. Gilbriar Gazebo is located at 208 Danos Drive. Social gatherings start at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Guests and area newcomers are welcome. The presentation by Taylor Collins is on “Restoring Functional Ecosystems with Regenerative Agriculture.” Collins is a land steward and founder of ROAM Ranch, a 900-acre multispecies regenerative ecosystem in which soil building practices are integrated into every aspect of land management. “In nature’s image, biodiversity is a key aspect of the ranch and for this reason, Taylor raises bison, ducks, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and intentionally creates habitat for both native and migratory species to co-create on this landscape,” a spokesperson said. “Within five years of management, the ranch has seen dramatic improvements in soil carbon, water infiltration, plant diversity and soil health.” The ranch hosts thousands of guests from around the country annually. Officials said ROAM Ranch hopes to amplify regenerative practices within the next generation of land stewards as well as those currently managing land conventionally. The meeting can be viewed later, as links will be posted on the Native Plant Society’s website and on the Facebook group. The website is at https:// npsot.org/wp/fredericksburg, the Facebook group is titled “Fredericksburg Chapter - Native Plant Society of Texas.” Chapter presentation videos are added each month. Links are available to past videos on topics supporting the vision of valuing Texas native plants, native habitats and healthy ecosystems.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Okra is focus of ‘Grow it Cook it’ class

Are you afraid to eat okra because it might be slimy? Maybe you’ve never grown okra before and you’re looking for something heat tolerant to add to your vegetable garden. Or maybe you aren’t certain what this traditional southern vegetable is. If so, the Gillespie County Extension...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Real estate outlook for Texas and beyond through 2022

Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decisions an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, let's turn to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for spring, summer, and beyond for our area and nationally. Jessica Lautz, VP of Demographics and Behavioral Insights with the National Association of Realtors is joining us with more.
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

New Retail Developments Break Ground at Seguin West Marketplace

SEGUIN – Two new retail projects recently broke ground at the Seguin West Marketplace, located along State Highway 46, just south of Interstate 10 in Seguin. Combined, the two projects will add more than 15,000 square feet of new retail space to serve the rapidly growing State Highway 46 corridor on the west side of Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
Fredericksburg Standard

Newcomers set ‘Out to Dinner’ Night

The Newcomers Out To Dinner Night will be held on Thursday, May 26, at The Longhorn Café, located on U.S. 290 West in Harper. Arrival time is 5 p.m. Anyone who has moved to the Fredericksburg area, no matter how long ago, is invited to attend. “We usually meet on the last Thursday of the month,” said Nancy Burns, spokesperson. “There are no dues, by-laws or membership fees, just a group of people, mostly retirees, who enjoy dining out with old friends and making new ones.” The dinner is Dutch Treat and separate checks will be provided. The café has offstreet parking to the side of the store. In order for the restaurant to make the proper seating arrangements, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Nancy Burns at 830-990-8128 and leave a slow, clear message with a return phone number.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
San Antonio Current

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

A stone-exterior home in Olmos Park designed by one of the city's most renowned early-20th century builders has hit the market for just north of $1.7 million. The 4,200-square-foot house was constructed in 1931 by H.C. Thorman, the prolific developer behind local landmarks ranging from Olmos Park itself to the San Antonio Country Club, according to its listing. During his heyday, Thorman built as many as 40 houses annually, and they can be found in Highland Park, Mahncke Park, Tobin Hill and other desirable center-city neighborhoods.
OLMOS PARK, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Pilot Knob EEA Club will meet Friday

The Pilot Knob Extension Education Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Building located at 38 Business Court. 4-H members will perform their 4-H Share the Fun skits as the program for the meeting. EE Club members will be making plans for the Spring Tour. “Gillespie EEA/Pilot Knob EE Club would like to thank everyone who made the Spring Scholarship Luncheon a success,” said a club spokesman. “It would not have been possible without the generous donations and support from our community and our club members.” During the luncheon, this year’s EEA scholarship recipients were introduced, including Carson Crenwelge, Holt Geistweidt, Alexandria Sione and Arianna Watson. Watson also received the District 10 EEA Scholarship and a Texas EEA Scholarship. New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call Shea Nebgen at 830- 997-3452 or Annabel Wilkinson at 830-456- 9476.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX

