Woman who allegedly robbed dollar store denied lower bond

By Editorials
 3 days ago
A reduction in bond for Twanna Strong, 48, of Lima, was denied Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Strong is charged with a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery in connection with an incident earlier this year at the Dollar General Store on South Main Street in Lima. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A motion seeking a reduction in the bond for a Lima woman charged with threatening a convenience store clerk during a robbery earlier this year was denied Wednesday by the judge presiding over the case.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser said the $25,000 cash or surety bond currently in place for Twanna Strong is “appropriate” given the fact that Strong told the store clerk she had a firearm in her purse at the time of the incident.

Strong, 48, was indicted by a grand jury in April on a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery. According to court documents, she entered the Dollar General store on South Main Street in Lima on the morning of Feb. 22 as if to purchase items. She reportedly approached the cashier with a cart containing one pack of toilet paper before telling the clerk she had a firearm in her purse and demanding money from the cash register, records show.

Strong then reportedly went behind the counter and removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing the store. She was observed by police several hours later walking on West Vine Street and was arrested. She told police she did not have a gun but noted there was a hammer in her purse at the time of the incident.

Attorney Steve Chamberlain of the Public Defenders Office asked for an own-recognizance bond, home arrest and an electronic ankle monitoring device for his client but was denied.

A motion filed in April by Chamberlain seeks to have any and all statements made by Strong to police barred from evidence at trial. The motion alleges that Strong’s Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights to the U.S. Constitution were violated because she was not advised of her rights against self-incrimination and the right to an attorney prior to questioning by investigators.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled for May 20.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.

