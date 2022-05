A closely followed crypto trader is unveiling what he believes is the most realistic price path for Bitcoin (BTC) for the rest of the year. In a new strategy session, trader Kevin Svenson tells his 104,900 Twitter followers that he’s keeping an eye on the 20-month exponential average (EMA), which he says has been key in signaling reversals in the long-term trend of Bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO