The Boston Bruins never will know what would have happened if they had better timing against the Carolina Hurricanes. The B’s now must switch into offseason mode after their 2021-22 season ended Saturday on a 3-2 loss to the ‘Canes in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Small mistakes plagued the Bruins on either side of the first intermission, and they lacked the offensive surge necessary to overcome the Hurricanes’ stout defense for all most of the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO