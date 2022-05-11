When you can see this weekend's lunar eclipse

With eclipse season in full swing, I’m sure you’ve felt emotionally charged over the last two weeks. The solar eclipse on April 30 brought up a lot of newfound feelings centered around comfort, security, and stability, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. The final eclipse of spring will bring many things to light that have previously been hidden, internally or externally. The spiritual meaning of the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse in Scorpio is all about letting go of anything that has expired in your life that you’ve been holding on to, so it’s safe to say that we’re ending things on an intense note.

