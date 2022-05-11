ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Police book five on intoxication charges, investigate cat thief

Fredericksburg Standard
 4 days ago

Fredericksburg Police Department officers arrested five people on alcohol-related charges, while on patrol last week. On Wednesday, May 4, a patrol sergeant investigated a complaint regarding a truck that was driven through a yard on the 100 block of West Mulberry Street. The sergeant made contact with the complainant and a...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Temple man charged in meth dealing investigation

Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – An investigation into distribution of meth in the Temple area that developed back in April has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. After warrants were obtained, Jeremy Matthew Garza was arrested by Temple officers and booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon on a felony hold.
TEMPLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fredericksburg, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Fredericksburg, TX
KVUE

19-year-old arrested, charged in connection with high school seniors found dead in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old has been arrested after two Woodlands High School students were found dead earlier this month. The suspect has been identified as Abdulbaaith Adewale. He has been charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury after fentanyl was found in the teens' systems.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

3 arrested after deputies raid illegal gambling operation on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were arrested after Bexar County Sheriff's deputies raided an illegal gambling operation on the South Side early Friday morning. The pre-dawn raid happened about 6:30 a.m. at a location off East Harding Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue. Sheriff Javier Salazar said their Organized Crime Group and...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Cat#Criminal Investigation#Windthorst
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested for forging prescription at Center Pharmacy

On May 10, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers of the Pleasanton Police Department were called to Center Pharmacy for a report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, patrol officers were notified that someone was stating to be a doctor from Georgetown and was ordering prescriptions. Due to Center Pharmacy’s vigilant employees, they believed this to be a fake call and began doing research of their own. Center Pharmacy employees were able to locate the actual doctor from Georgetown and he advised the Center Pharmacy employees that he was receiving calls from all over the state of suspects using his identification to call in false prescriptions.
PLEASANTON, TX
kurv.com

Second Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Charged

A second person has been charged following the apparent rape of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is accused of serving drinks to the underage victim and is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Officer charged following indecent assault

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department has placed an officer on administrative re-assignment following an indecent assault. On April 6, Laredo PD received a complaint against an on-duty police officer. The complaint claimed that Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer, touched a woman in a “sexual manner over her clothes” while assisting […]
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

Authorities searching for 14-year-old who left her home May 8

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kaylinn Rain Seay. According to the sheriff's office, Seay left her home in Wimberley on May 8. She has previously left home, but officials said this is the first time she has not returned.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

2nd person killed in rollover crash into South Side pond identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person killed in a rollover crash along a South Side street on Wednesday night. Altinay Euridisse Valdez, 19, died when the Dodge Challenger she was traveling in crashed upside down in a pond near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue. Jaime Perez, 21, was also in the car and also died at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JUDGE KEOUGH POSTS WARNING SIGN FOR CRIMINALS ENTERING MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County. Just in the past ten days over twenty arrests were for warrants out of Harris County. Some of those also involved new charges in Montgomery County. On April 5th, 2022, Oak Ridge and Shenandoah pursued a carjacking suspect. He drove south on I-45 to Spring Creek Turn-around under I-45 where he gave up. During the arrest, he asked the officers if he would get a PR Bond. It was then he learned that Harris County was across the creek and he was in Montgomery County at which time tears began to flow. Jacoby Devante Smith. 17, of Houston, remains in the Montgomery County Jail with three aggravated robbery charges and one unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He is being held with no bond. He was also facing charges in Harris County for having a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. For that, his bond had been set at $15 and $2500. He is due back in court on May 31, 2022. Judge Keough said he wants to get the message to criminals entering the county that Montgomery County does prosecute.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy