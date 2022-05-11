ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Video shows strangers stop car, rescue driver in Florida

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SX7FH_0fafGTRc00

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for the good Samaritans credited with preventing tragedy when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on Facebook showing a car moving slowly into a busy intersection. The video shows a woman run up to the car and bang on the window before getting the attention of other drivers, who all work together to stop the moving car.

In the post, police said that the group used a barbell to break through the window, allowing them access to put the car in park. From there they pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where a nurse on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until emergency crews arrived.

Police said the driver of the car suffered a medical condition and was slumped over the steering wheel of her car, WPTV reported. The woman’s co-worker was in another car and was the woman first seen on video waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers, according to WPTV.

Police said that they shared the video because “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in Issaquah apartment fire

Eastside Fire and Rescue units put out an apartment fire at 600 Northwest Locust Street in Issaquah on Saturday, the department tweeted. One person was taken to a hospital with minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. Units from Bellevue Fire assisted Eastside Fire and Rescue in putting out...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car thefts are on the rise in the region

SEATTLE — Matt Knudsen started off the year without a car. “The first week of January, it’s stolen. And it’s a bummer. But I get by,” says Knudsen. But like most stolen cars in Seattle, his car was recovered. “Everybody at work was like, ‘Dude, your...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Strangers#Accident#Samaritans
KIRO 7 Seattle

12 break-ins, 1 parking lot, after concert in Seattle

SEATTLE — Concertgoers coming back from a Friday night show at WaMu Theater in Seattle were stunned to find at least a dozen of their cars had been broken into. Cory Sokol of Seattle was among the break-in victims. According to Sokol, he parked his car in a lot right across from Lumen Field at around 8:30 p.m. He did not get back to his car until 11 p.m. or so.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

One dead, five hurt after plane crash lands on Florida bridge, striking car

MIAMI — A single-engine Cessna with three people aboard crash-landed on a bridge Saturday near Miami, striking an SUV with three people inside. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 lost power around 1 p.m. after departing Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West. The plane attempted to land on the Haulover Inlet bridge and hit an SUV head-on. The plane then flipped and burst into flames, according to The Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody. Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available. Police...
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he...
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: 10 dead, 3 injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, following a mass shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Police confirmed in a Twitter post that the alleged shooter was in custody. In a news briefing, Buffalo police commissioner...
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Curfew imposed after 21 wounded in 3 shootings in Milwaukee following Bucks-Celtics NBA game

MILWAUKEE — At least 21 people were wounded in downtown Milwaukee in three separate shootings after Friday night’s Bucks-Celtics NBA game, authorities said. Three people were wounded near the Deer District of the city at about 9:12 p.m. CDT, WISN-TV reported. That was near the end of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, where Boston defeated Milwaukee 108-95 to force a seventh game. The shooting sent fans near the packed Fiserv Forum fleeing through the streets, the television station reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
108K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy