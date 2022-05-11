Four Newton Rams make All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Baseball Team

The Civil War was still 14 years away when 13 people gathered in what would become known as the meeting house for Rock Dale Baptist Church of Jesus Christ. “That’s right,” says church historian Tom Boisseau. “Rock Dale was originally two words. Presumably, this was due to the fact that there was a good amount of exposed rock in the immediate area. I suspect there were a few smiles on the faces of these first 13 members when they decided on the name Rock Dale... So it was not until 1870... that the county was formed and they actually named the county after our church. I believe this is documented in the two history books that have been published about Rockdale County.”

