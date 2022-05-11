Four Newton Rams make All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Baseball Team

Job Openings Empire Mills Catering Event Manager. Empire Mills, located in Madison, a premier event space for weddings and corporate events. Lead a team of catering professionals to deliver five star guest experiences. 5 years front of house experience required. Competitive pay. Engaged and supportive team. Great work environment. Flexible schedules. Empire Mills Groundskeeper (Vegetable and flower gardening a plus) Plant and maintain garden boxes, beds and venue grounds which includes, mowing, weeding and watering. Prior experience necessary. Landscape equipment onsite. Ability to work outside and lift up to 50lbs. Empire Mills Warehouse/Production team Entry level position supporting event and catering team. Must be able to lift up to 50lbs, be timely, attentive and work well with others. Daily responsibilities include: Loading and unloading event equipment for events. Cleaning and racking before and after events. Email: Staffing@halliejanes.com for full job description and interview.
Comments / 0