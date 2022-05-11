ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Detweiler Funeral Arrangements Announced

By Andy Paulsen
 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Foster Township Supervisor and businessman Ralph Detweiler. Friends...

Orris New Bradford Hospital Foundation Chair

The Bradford Hospital Foundation recently elected Ron Orris as chairman of its board of directors. Orris, a BHF board member for six years, serves as executive director at the Philo and Sarah Blaisdell Foundation. He worked as city controller for the City of Bradford for 26 years, executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as board chairman for Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc., the Bradford Water Authority, McKean County SPCA Foundation, Bradford YWCA Endowment Committee, and the finance and pastoral committees at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He received the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce Director’s Award, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Presidential Medal of Distinction and the George G. Blaisdell YMCA Community Service Award.
BRADFORD, PA
UPDATE: Barnum Road Head-On Collision

The patients of a head on collision that occurred on Barnum Road Thursday morning have been identified. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Alexis H. Layman of Olean allegedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck 58-year-old Tammy L. Church of Eldred head-on. Both women were h entrapped...
OLEAN, NY
Elmira man dies after serious motorcycle crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s said that Brandon Burnham, 24, died from injuries in the May 12 crash. Deputies responded to the crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on State […]
BARTON, NY
Ogdensburg man charged in death of baby daughter

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A baby girl is dead and her father is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Ogdensburg police arrested 34-year-old Trevor Samarco of 423 Belmont Courts. He was arraigned and ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. City Police Chief...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Olean Resident Arrested on Warrant

An Olean resident was arrested on a warrant Friday. At 4:40 AM, Olean Police arrested 25-year-old Mackenzie Patrick Green on a bench warrant for a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt. Green was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson, 8, Lisbon

LISBON -- Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson - July 15, 2014 - May 12, 2022. Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson of Lisbon, NY passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving parents, Darlene and William (Bill) Nelson. Bartley was 8 years old. Bartley was a dog that legends are made of.
LISBON, NY
Man Killed in Head-On Collision in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead following a head-on collision on State Route 66 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened on Wednesday, May 11, around 12:40 p.m. on State Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County, involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Samarco allegedly left infant daughter in bathtub while he slept

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, Trevor Samarco caused the death of his baby daughter by leaving her unattended in a bathtub and falling asleep in another room. On Wednesday, police charged the 34-year-old Ogdensburg man with second-degree manslaughter. He’s being held in the St. Lawrence County...
OGDENSBURG, NY
McKean DA’s Office Celebrates National Police Week

This coming week is National Police Week, which allows us to reflect on the heroic work of law enforcement and remember those who have been killed in the line of duty. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer issued a statement on Friday congratulating the heroism of the officers of the various police departments across McKean County.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Woman pleads guilty in 2021 drowning death of toddler

A Warren County woman has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of her daughter. The Warren County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Patti Jo Vargason of Tidioute entered that plea Thursday. Vargason’s two-year-old daughter was the subject of an extensive search last August after the toddler […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Warren County Mother Pleads Guilty in Child Drowning Case

A Warren County mother has pleaded guilty to charges filed after her toddler went missing in August and drowned in the Allegheny River. Patti Jo Vargason, 40, of Tidioute, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of endangering the welfare of a child. It started Aug. 21, 2021, when Vargason...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Head on Collision

A head on collision occurred on Barnum Road yesterday morning. According to reports, 2 patients were both entrapped and Mercyflight was requested for both. No additional information is available on either patient. Several area agencies responded to assist and the road was closed for several hours for clean up and...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
State Trooper from Silver Creek injured in off-duty accident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A Silver Creek native who just graduated from the State Police Academy in March was injured in an off-duty accident Thursday morning. New York State Police say a Ford Fusion driven by Trooper Alicia Gorka was heading east on Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia in Jefferson County when a pickup truck heading west and trying to make a left turned into the path of her car.
WATERTOWN, NY
North Lawrence man charged with attempted murder

Nassau County police arrested a North Lawrence man on May 13 for the attempted murder of two woman in a house on Caryl Drive. After a report of a disturbance, police responded around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, and discovered two women, 18 and 48, who had been stabbed several times, according to police. The officers worked to treat the women and they were taken by police ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment of their wounds.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an outfit that survives the test of time. The jumpsuit that our Diane Rutherford wore to work Friday is one she wore about 34 years ago. Back in the late 1980s, she posed for a photo with longtime friend and colleague Mel Busler.
WATERTOWN, NY
Bradford Woman Accused of Stalking, False Reports

A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail on stalking allegations. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Dorothear Skaggs is accused of making a total of 23 false allegations of child abuse with Childline and McKean County Children and Youth Services against the couple that had court-ordered custody of her grandchildren. The couple told CYS that Skaggs had been continually harassing them.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA

