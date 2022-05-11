Sophmore Upton Tosses Complete Game Shutout of Johnston City Tuesday

A 35-year-old Centralia woman was arrested by the FBI on an outstanding federal warrant. Tiffany Powell of North Maple was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Wesselman of Foxville Road in Kell on an outstanding Marion County felony petition to revoke his probation on an aggravated domestic battery conviction. Wesselman was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Miller and Boone Street. He was also ticketed for driving on a suspended license. Wesselman remains in the Marion County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO