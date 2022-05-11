Sophmore Upton Tosses Complete Game Shutout of Johnston City Tuesday

MURPHYSBORO — The Carterville duo of Hudson Chapman and Carson Harris provided more proof to the old axiom “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” at the weather-delayed Kinkaid Lake Bass Fishing Sectional. Through their first five and half hours on the water,...
South Carolina is adding to its first roster under new head coach Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks have been active in the transfer portal and, on Wednesday, picked up a commitment from a transferring forward who spent the past 3 years at Illinois. As you can see below, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk took...
Former Nokomis High School baseball pitcher Reid Detmers is on top of the major league baseball world. In only his 11th major league start for the California Angels, Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. The left-hander threw 108 pitches in recording the 11th no-hitter in Angels’ history. The final score was 12-0.
Racing is set to return to Paducah International Raceway next week for the first time in 4 years. The high-banked 3/8 mile dirt track, which opened in 1972 and hosted such premier events as the World 50, shut down after missing the 2017 season and held only an abbreviated 2018 calendar.
Greenfield football coach Don Pitt is stepping down to become the offensive coordinator and o-line coach at Milan. He’ll join head coach Derrick Carr on the Bulldog staff. Coach Pitt carried the Jackets to four post season appearances and has been named coach of the year by the Northwest Football officials association and region coach of the year.
MARION - The legendary rock band "Three Dog Night" will be performing in Marion later this year. This week, Cody Dunbar Productions announced the band will be taking the stage at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center on Saturday, September 24th at 7:00 p.m. Three Dog Night was founded in...
Six acts are scheduled to perform this summer at the Du Quoin State Fair. Performers include Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, the I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base, and comedian Jeff Foxworthy. The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26th to September 5th in Du Quion.
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Du Quoin State Fair organizers have announced the 2022 Grandstand Lineup. The big news was released on the fair’s Facebook page at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 9. The following is the list of entertainment for this year’s fair in Du Quoin:. Friday,...
MT. VERNON – Illinois State Police would like to remind you about Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” Law, after officials investigated a two-vehicle accident involving an ISP District 13 trooper in a construction zone on eastbound I-64 at milepost 72 near Mt. Vernon Thursday morning.
A 35-year-old Centralia woman was arrested by the FBI on an outstanding federal warrant. Tiffany Powell of North Maple was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Wesselman of Foxville Road in Kell on an outstanding Marion County felony petition to revoke his probation on an aggravated domestic battery conviction. Wesselman was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Miller and Boone Street. He was also ticketed for driving on a suspended license. Wesselman remains in the Marion County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Salem Police have arrested 44-year-old Brian Cripps of Mills Cart Road in Salem was arrested by Salem Police for violation of an order of protection. 28-year-old Ethan Futhey of East McMackin in Salem was arrested by Salem Police for violation of bail bond. Wamac Police arrested 29-year-old Preston Rinne of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man reported missing in the southern Illinois county. The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Bryan E. McGill was last seen early Wednesday morning. He's from the Ewing area, the sheriff's office says, and he's known to spend a lot of time at Rend Lake.
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Buy Local! That’s the message from Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chamber of Commerce. During the Marion Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, Sen. Fowler is expected to announce the return of the Southern Illinois Made Expo. It all gets underway at...
The case against a Dyersburg teacher accused of assaulting a student while trying to break up a fight in a classroom has been dismissed on state’s motion. Beau Pemberton, the attorney representing 61-year-old Carey Sanders, of Greenfield, says Mr. Sanders’ case was dismissed Tuesday in Dyersburg City Court.
With all of the hot and humid air lingering around the Chicago area this week, thunderstorms could potentially fire up in the afternoon hours on Friday, but don’t go canceling your evening plans just yet. The warm air mass that has been leading to record temperatures and heat indices...
The 2nd annual Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival will take place in Union City on Friday and Saturday. Fair Vice-President Blake Laws said the Obion County Fair is sponsoring the event at the fairgrounds. Laws said they are hoping to build on last years Bar-B-Que and Food Truck success.(AUDIO)
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After another hot and humid day today, we’ll start to see some changes to our weather over the next few days. Tomorrow will still be warm, but it won’t be as hot as our recent weather. Showers and storms will be possible later in the day, some of which may be strong or severe. Additional rain chances are expected on Sunday.
May’s primary election will see two GOP candidates for Lyon County judge-executive square off for the nomination, with a lone Democrat waiting to face the winner in fall’s general election. Retired Eddyville Police chief Jamie Green and local business owner Jenni Parrent Frank are both vying for the...
