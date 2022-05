GREENEVILLE – The Tusculum University softball program will host their Summer Prospect Camp on Tuesday, June 28 at Red Edmonds Field on the Greeneville campus. Check-in will be the day of the camp from 9 – 9:30 a.m. at the softball stadium, which is located at: 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745. The Prospect Camp will run from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a campus tour to immediately follow. The will be a lunch break from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., but lunch will not be provided.

