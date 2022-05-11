KSRO Pet of the Week: Maxie

Sonoma County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase believes the current COVID wave will peak within the next few days. Mase says, after looking at several state models, she expects the wave to peak in mid-May, which is about we’re at now. Mase also says the county is in a much better place than at any time during the past two years of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average case rate is 26-point-seven per 100-thousand residents. The test positivity rate is eight-percent. Sonoma County’s hospitalizations are relatively low, with 23 people hospitalized with the virus and one in intensive care. And, the county hasn’t recorded a COVID-related death for nearly a month.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO