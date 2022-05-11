ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

KSRO Pet of the Week: Maxie

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Maxie. Maxie is a gorgeous long haired calico cat with beautiful yellow,...

www.ksro.com

KRON4 News

Live music and food: Alum Rock celebrates 150 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is celebrating the 150 anniversary of Alum Rock, California’s oldest municipal park. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to end at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The park will host live music, activates, resource booths. food trucks and guest speakers. The celebration and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sonomamag.com

La Fondita Brings the Fiesta to Downtown Santa Rosa

There’s nothing understated about a bucket-size margarita, an 80-ounce beer tap at your table or a life-size, saddled-up plastic zebra outside the front door, and that’s what makes La Fondita the hottest fiesta in Sonoma County. Downtown Santa Rosa’s newest restaurant is a quiet cantina by day with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Pets & Animals
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sonoma, CA
sonomasun.com

Candlelight vigil tonight for missing Sonoma teen

There will be a candlelight vigil held for Aidan Clune, the missing Sonoma teenager, on Friday night, May 13, at 8 p.m. on the Plaza. Aidan graduated from SVHS last year, and he has been missing for two weeks in the Nevada high desert. Saturday will be the last official search for him.
SONOMA, CA
budgettravel.com

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival - Bodega, California

Ever wonder how a festival gets started? Find out how Janet Ciel created the amazing Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival in Bodega, California. It began as a harmless, ‘what-if’ conversation with my then-husband (fondly referred to as my ‘wasband’ these days), about putting on a festival on a ranch overlooking the ocean. We’d already been producing a very small art and wine festival in a quaint rural community on the Russian River, in Sonoma County California, and had been approached by a local landowner wanting a festival on his property.
BODEGA, CA
ksro.com

Windsor’s Summer Nights on the Green Lineup Announced

The free Summer Nights on the Green concert series lineup has been announced. The Thursday evening series returns on June 2nd along with the Windsor Farmer’s Market on the Town Green. The first performer will be Foreverland, a Michael Jackson tribute act. Other acts include Grammy-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra on June 9th, and Sonoma County Americana singer-songwriter David Luning on July 14th. The concerts happen most Thursdays at 6 PM from June 2nd until September 8th. Family Movies on the Green returns as well, beginning with the Disney flick Encanto on Tuesday, June 7th. Other films include Sing 2, Moana, and The Goonies. The full lineup and information can be found by clicking here.
WINDSOR, CA
phoenixmag.com

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Late cartoonist Charles Schulz to get further recognition at namesake airport

His name is on the airport but the work of the late Charles Schulz will be further elevated when the Santa Rosa facility debuts its new terminal next year. “Our art goal is to focus on our namesake, Charles Schultz and the Peanuts art,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout, noting a portion of the ongoing $40 million construction project at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has a carve-out for art.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Campaign Sign for Eddie Engram Vandalized

A hate crime investigation is underway after a campaign sign supporting Sonoma County Sheriff candidate Eddie Engram was vandalized. Last weekend, someone spray-painted “Uncle Tom” in red letters on a pro-Engram poster in Monte Rio. Engram, the current Sonoma County assistant sheriff, would be the county’s first black sheriff and the second in California if he’s elected next month. Engram drove from his home in Santa Rosa to Monte Rio on Sunday. He used paint thinner to remove the paint from the sign, then reported the vandalism to the Sheriff’s Office.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Near Peak of Current Covid Wave

Sonoma County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase believes the current COVID wave will peak within the next few days. Mase says, after looking at several state models, she expects the wave to peak in mid-May, which is about we’re at now. Mase also says the county is in a much better place than at any time during the past two years of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average case rate is 26-point-seven per 100-thousand residents. The test positivity rate is eight-percent. Sonoma County’s hospitalizations are relatively low, with 23 people hospitalized with the virus and one in intensive care. And, the county hasn’t recorded a COVID-related death for nearly a month.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Moss Beach volunteer attacked by SF man, prosecutors say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man brutally attacked a Fitzgerald Marine Reserve volunteer who was trying to help protect harbor seals on Moss Beach, according to prosecutors. Raekwon Marquise Bush, 25, of San Francisco, was slated to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday to enter a plea. Bush is facing […]
MOSS BEACH, CA

