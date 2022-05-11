ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

“Flickering lights in DC circles?”

By Prince Of Petworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone know why the lamp lights are flickering in both Washington Circle and Logan...

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you'd like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with 'Animal Fix' in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Rose Avenue Bakery coming to Woodley Park!

Thanks to Doug for sending: “Rose Ave Bakery coming to Woodley Park.” The Washington Business Journal reported:. “The Rose Ave Bakery recently leased the former Dunkin’ at 2633 Connecticut Ave. NW and has applied to the District for permits to build out the roughly 2,000-square-foot space, according to owner Rose Nguyen.
RESTAURANTS
“The Tryst Trading Company has made the decision not to reopen Tryst at the Phillips”

Thanks to Chandler for sending: “Tryst at the Phillips is not reopening. Details can be found here:. The Tryst Trading Company has made the decision not to reopen Tryst at the Phillips. Sharing a space with one of the country’s best private art collections for nearly 10 years has been an honor and a privilege. We will miss making meaningful connections with both regulars and tourists visiting the cafe to recharge, reflect, and reconnect.
WASHINGTON, DC
“any way to pursue recourse with the city?”

On Wednesday, I was driving down Whitehurst Freeway in Georgetown (just south of 27th St). The sewer grate in the middle of the exit lane popped up as I drove over it and my brand new car is now essentially totaled. Is there any way to pursue recourse with the city? I’m very frustrated this happened! The strut and suspension in my car is broken. I hope the grate was fixed bc I imagine it’s very unsafe and hurting other people’s cars too!!!!”
GEORGETOWN, DC
Shooting on Upshur Street in Petworth

From an email: “On Sunday, May 15th the DC State Fair will host its first-ever Spring Mini-Fair, a celebration of the District, at the Brookland Arts Walk from 10am to…. Thanks to JP for sending from Dupont. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Today’s Rental was chosen for the cool design in the back

This rental is located in the 1700 block M Street NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,900 / 2br – 774ft2 – New renovation 2 bed/1 bath in Trinidad (Trinidad, Washington DC) Unique opportunity to be the first tenant of a newly renovated rowhome. Exclusive use of newly renovated single level (two bedroom, one bathroom) in a Northeast DC rowhome with front and back outdoor terraces. This bright, ground level unit in Trinidad is just a five minute walk to H Street Corridor Bars/Restaurants and a block behind the National Arboretum. Located on a quiet, one-way, tree-lined street with permit-free parking and walking distance to two big grocery stores. The home was recently renovated (April 2022) and reconstructed with love by the owners, boasting contemporary black hardware and finishings throughout. Large casement windows allow plenty of bright light into the unit. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (including full dishwasher), plenty of cabinet and counter space, room for a dining table/island, and a pantry closet (large enough for two people or a small family). The open concept living room/kitchen is the heart of the home with bedrooms at either end. The unit boasts plenty of closet space (more than a typical row home) in the bedrooms and hallway for clothing and storage. The bathroom includes a full shower and tub with contemporary finishes and cabinetry. In-unit washer and dryer, and electric-powered water heater (never run out of hot water). The second bedroom could be an ideal home office space for a single person or couple seeking to rent the unit for themselves.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Paul for sending from Dupont.
LIFESTYLE
April 2022 Home/Condo Sales

Thanks as always to realtor Kevin Wood for compiling this monthly list of home/condo sales for PoPville. Click below on “April 2022 Sales” for the full list of sales in PDF and excel formats. April 2022 Sales (PDF) April 2022 Sales (Excel) Why Is Now Still a Good...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE
DC State Fair Spring Mini-Fair This Sunday

“On Sunday, May 15th the DC State Fair will host its first-ever Spring Mini-Fair, a celebration of the District, at the Brookland Arts Walk from 10am to 2pm (716 Monroe Street NE). The Spring Mini-Fair will feature contests, local artists, culinary demonstrations, and educational and kid-friendly activities such as:. A...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Late-Bloomer Cicadas Will Be Rising From The Dirt In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders may have thought they wouldn’t see cicadas for another 17 years after the insects rose from the ground to bask in the sunlight in 2021. But it turns out that some late bloomers may emerge from their underground resting spaces. Experts say the first cicadas may have started to emerge this month. But Marylanders likely won’t see them until late May when soil temperatures have exceeded 64 degrees. The good news is that the loud insects are often eaten by birds or other predators, so it’s possible that their presence won’t even be noticed.
MARYLAND STATE

