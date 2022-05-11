“Flickering lights in DC circles?”

This rental is located in the 1700 block M Street NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,900 / 2br – 774ft2 – New renovation 2 bed/1 bath in Trinidad (Trinidad, Washington DC) Unique opportunity to be the first tenant of a newly renovated rowhome. Exclusive use of newly renovated single level (two bedroom, one bathroom) in a Northeast DC rowhome with front and back outdoor terraces. This bright, ground level unit in Trinidad is just a five minute walk to H Street Corridor Bars/Restaurants and a block behind the National Arboretum. Located on a quiet, one-way, tree-lined street with permit-free parking and walking distance to two big grocery stores. The home was recently renovated (April 2022) and reconstructed with love by the owners, boasting contemporary black hardware and finishings throughout. Large casement windows allow plenty of bright light into the unit. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (including full dishwasher), plenty of cabinet and counter space, room for a dining table/island, and a pantry closet (large enough for two people or a small family). The open concept living room/kitchen is the heart of the home with bedrooms at either end. The unit boasts plenty of closet space (more than a typical row home) in the bedrooms and hallway for clothing and storage. The bathroom includes a full shower and tub with contemporary finishes and cabinetry. In-unit washer and dryer, and electric-powered water heater (never run out of hot water). The second bedroom could be an ideal home office space for a single person or couple seeking to rent the unit for themselves.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO