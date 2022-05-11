ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

DOSS NEWS

Fredericksburg Standard
 2 days ago

After Sunday’s worship service at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Doss, the congregation will have a special visit from Fredericksburg Police Department Officer Chris Ayala who will discuss church safety and security. Our world is changing in so many ways, in so many places....

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fredericksburg Standard

DAR local chapter presents awards

Kathy Contreras of Fredericksburg was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Ephraim Andrews Chapter Community Service Award at the group’s April 20 meeting. Contreras works at the Fredericksburg Middle School as an instructional aide in the Life Skills room. Four years ago, while librarian at FMS, Contreras created the Middle School Girls Club.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

175th ends with a Bang!

The reasons that make Fredericksburg a special town in Texas were all on display last weekend during the 175th Anniversary Celebration. A focus on history, mutual respect of cultures, faith and founding families were a big part of the schedule of events. And a little dancing and dining also brought lots of smiles and renewed acquaintances.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Camry Alyse Weinheimer

Camry Alyse Weinheimer, 25, of Stonewall, died Sunday, May 1, 2022. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 4 p.m. Monday, May 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Graveside services and interment followed in the Stonewall Community Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s School Endowment Fund, Hill...
STONEWALL, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Hattie Ann Tucker

Hattie Ann Tucker, 80, nee Skoruba, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, May 2, 2022. A private service is planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Hill Country Memorial Hospice or the charity of choice. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fredericksburg Funeral Home. A complete...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Carlton, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
Society
City
Doss, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Enchilada dinner benefit slated

The Golden Hub Community Center is holding its annual enchilada dinner on Friday, May 20. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Meals on Wheels and other activities held at the center. “We are so excited to have our friends and neighbors gather once again to celebrate good food and fellowship for a great cause,” said Denise Usener, director for the center. Beer, margaritas and lemonade will be served, along with chips and homemade salsa. Dine or to-go meals will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The menu for the evening will be homemade beef enchiladas, spicy barracho beans, savory Spanish rice, guacamole salad, and tres-leches cake. Tea and water will also be served with the meal. Tickets are now available for $12 each at the Golden Hub or can be purchased for $15 at the door. The center is located at 1009 North Lincoln Street. For more information on the event or the Golden Hub, call the center at 830- 997-7131.
CHARITIES
Fredericksburg Standard

CattleWomen to meet in Llano

Sandstone B&B will be the location of the May 17 Hill Country CattleWomen monthly meeting. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. for the social hour and the business meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. Vicky Miller, Llano County HCCW chair, is hosting the meeting. The HCCW extends an open invitation to all women in their 14-county region to come to the meeting and join the organization. “The Hill Country CattleWomen strive to serve their counties by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship,” a spokesperson said. The group raises money for scholarships, which are awarded exclusively to local college students. For more information, go to hillcountrycattlewomen.com. HCCW is a service organization in concert with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, American National CattleWomen Association, Texas CattleWomen and local beef supporters. “In addition to their hard work, they are a group of women who enjoy themselves and their communal fellowship,” the spokesperson said. Those planning to attend are reminded to RSVP at least one week in advance at hillcountrycattlewomen1979@gmail.com or lindapark39@yahoo.com.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Tea party to host TPPF policy activists

The Fredericksburg Tea Party will hold its monthly meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at St. Joseph’s Halle, 212 W. San Antonio St. Following a light meal beginning at 6 p.m., the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. The Fredericksburg Tea Party is...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Sisterhood for Good awards $24,000 to HC CASA

Sisterhood for Good — a women’s giving circle of the Community Foundation — recently awarded grants totaling $24,000. The grantee, Hill Country CASA, is intending to use the money to further its work in Gillespie County. Sisterhood hosted three events this year:. - Bingo Night: Where women...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doss News#St Peter Lutheran Church#Doss School
Fredericksburg Standard

Newcomers set ‘Out to Dinner’ Night

The Newcomers Out To Dinner Night will be held on Thursday, May 26, at The Longhorn Café, located on U.S. 290 West in Harper. Arrival time is 5 p.m. Anyone who has moved to the Fredericksburg area, no matter how long ago, is invited to attend. “We usually meet on the last Thursday of the month,” said Nancy Burns, spokesperson. “There are no dues, by-laws or membership fees, just a group of people, mostly retirees, who enjoy dining out with old friends and making new ones.” The dinner is Dutch Treat and separate checks will be provided. The café has offstreet parking to the side of the store. In order for the restaurant to make the proper seating arrangements, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Nancy Burns at 830-990-8128 and leave a slow, clear message with a return phone number.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Texas Rangers in need of new volunteer help

In preparation for the groundbreaking of Phase II of the Texas Rangers Heritage Center, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation is seeking volunteers to enhance its Volunteer Programming. Last November, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation assumed management of Fort Martin Scott from the City of Fredericksburg, thereby creating a combined venue site with the Texas Rangers Heritage Center. Given that, the Volunteer Program will be substantially expanded to include historical interpretation of not only the Texas Rangers but also that of Fort Martin Scott. “Those who have any interest in Texas history, the Texas Rangers legacy, Fort Martin Scott, or the early period of the settlement of Fredericksburg, are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to become a part of that history,” said Joe Davis, FTRF president. Presently, training programs include that of a historical docent and greeter representing the fort and the Texas Rangers, plus opportunities to be involved with the Former Texas Rangers Headquarters Company, who travel statewide representing the Texas Rangers by presenting educational programs and performing cross ceremonies for deceased Texas Rangers. “In addition, Scouting programs are held regularly with camping on site, so there is the blessing and opportunity to work with Texas youth,” Davis said. “We’re here to teach Texas values to make good citizens.” For information, call the main office at (830) 990- 1192, or drop by the Texas Rangers Heritage Center for a visit, Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Cleveland E. (Rusty) Hamilton

Cleveland E. (Rusty) Hamilton, 65, of Fredericksburg, died Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral services are being held at noon today, Wednesday, May 11, in the chapel of Schaetter Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with interment of the cremains planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Pilot Knob EEA Club will meet Friday

The Pilot Knob Extension Education Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Building located at 38 Business Court. 4-H members will perform their 4-H Share the Fun skits as the program for the meeting. EE Club members will be making plans for the Spring Tour. “Gillespie EEA/Pilot Knob EE Club would like to thank everyone who made the Spring Scholarship Luncheon a success,” said a club spokesman. “It would not have been possible without the generous donations and support from our community and our club members.” During the luncheon, this year’s EEA scholarship recipients were introduced, including Carson Crenwelge, Holt Geistweidt, Alexandria Sione and Arianna Watson. Watson also received the District 10 EEA Scholarship and a Texas EEA Scholarship. New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call Shea Nebgen at 830- 997-3452 or Annabel Wilkinson at 830-456- 9476.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fredericksburg Standard

Peach Queen, court applications open

The Stonewall Chamber of Commerce invites all single young women who are residents of Gillespie County, and who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors during the 2022- 2023 school year, to be a candidate for the Stonewall Peach Queen and Court. Selection will take place during the 61st annual Stonewall...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Local Native Plant Society of Texas chapter meets in May

The Fredericksburg Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will be hosting an in-person presentation at Gilbriar Gazebo Tuesday, May 24. Gilbriar Gazebo is located at 208 Danos Drive. Social gatherings start at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Guests and area newcomers are welcome. The presentation by Taylor Collins is on “Restoring Functional Ecosystems with Regenerative Agriculture.” Collins is a land steward and founder of ROAM Ranch, a 900-acre multispecies regenerative ecosystem in which soil building practices are integrated into every aspect of land management. “In nature’s image, biodiversity is a key aspect of the ranch and for this reason, Taylor raises bison, ducks, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and intentionally creates habitat for both native and migratory species to co-create on this landscape,” a spokesperson said. “Within five years of management, the ranch has seen dramatic improvements in soil carbon, water infiltration, plant diversity and soil health.” The ranch hosts thousands of guests from around the country annually. Officials said ROAM Ranch hopes to amplify regenerative practices within the next generation of land stewards as well as those currently managing land conventionally. The meeting can be viewed later, as links will be posted on the Native Plant Society’s website and on the Facebook group. The website is at https:// npsot.org/wp/fredericksburg, the Facebook group is titled “Fredericksburg Chapter - Native Plant Society of Texas.” Chapter presentation videos are added each month. Links are available to past videos on topics supporting the vision of valuing Texas native plants, native habitats and healthy ecosystems.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Gillespie youth succeed at District 10 4-H Spring Roundup

More than 50 Gillespie County 4-H members participated in District 10 4-H Spring Roundup Contests during the month of April. The event was held at the new Gillespie County AgriLife Extension building, 38 Business Court. Gillespie County youth saw success at the event, as the senior livestock judging team (Cade...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Eckhardt resigns as county treasurer

Gillespie County commissioners and Judge Mark Stroeher received and accepted the resignation of Kelly Eckhardt, county treasurer, during their regular meeting on Monday, May 9. Gratitude and warm feelings were expressed by both Stroeher and the commissioners during the public meeting. “She’s been a great asset to the county and...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Lt. Gov. Patrick, Senate candidate Flores make stop

Flores backed by lieutenant governor, predecessor for Dist. 24 state senate spot. Dawn Buckingham’s decision to vacate the District 24 State Senator seat to run for Texas Land Commissioner opened up an opportunity for other candidates. Pete Flores, a Republican and native Texan who previously served as District 19...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Voters pass $82M bond by 70%-30%

Hoover, Klein, Kirchner win city seats; Seidenberger, Cornett, Bowman top FISD races. Fredericksburg Independent School District will be getting a new middle school campus and assorted other improvements and Fredericksburg City Council will seat a new mayor after voting wrapped up Saturday for city and school elections. Voters easily passed...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Barr retires as TSCRA Special Ranger lawman

Long Caption Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Mike Barr gave special recognition to two TSCRA inspectors for milestones with the association. At left, Barr, recognized TSCRA Market Inspector Tom Roarick for 10 years of work. Roarick began inspecting cattle with TSCRA at the Mason Livestock auction weekly and filled in as needed at the Gillespie Livestock auction. After Al Lindig retired, Roarick became the inspector for the Gillespie Livestock auction. In photo at right, Barr recognized Warren Ottmers, who has been with TSCRA for five years, inspecting cattle at the Jordan Cattle Auction in Mason. “Tom and Warren both are an asset to TSCRA,” Barr said. “They work well together, ensuring both auctions will be covered.” TSCRA provides a market inspector at all livestock auctions. Their job is to inspect every head of cattle being brought in for sale. Each brand and earmark is recorded, along with the name of the owner, as helpful tools in preventing livestock theft. — Submitted photos.
RANGER, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Trustees opt for two health curriculums

After a contentious discussion among board members and School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) members, the Fredericksburg Independent School District Board of Trustees approved its new Health, Human Sexuality and Physical Education curriculum at its regular meeting on Monday. The SHAC, which oversees the district’s health curriculum, recommended a combination of...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy