In preparation for the groundbreaking of Phase II of the Texas Rangers Heritage Center, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation is seeking volunteers to enhance its Volunteer Programming. Last November, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation assumed management of Fort Martin Scott from the City of Fredericksburg, thereby creating a combined venue site with the Texas Rangers Heritage Center. Given that, the Volunteer Program will be substantially expanded to include historical interpretation of not only the Texas Rangers but also that of Fort Martin Scott. “Those who have any interest in Texas history, the Texas Rangers legacy, Fort Martin Scott, or the early period of the settlement of Fredericksburg, are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to become a part of that history,” said Joe Davis, FTRF president. Presently, training programs include that of a historical docent and greeter representing the fort and the Texas Rangers, plus opportunities to be involved with the Former Texas Rangers Headquarters Company, who travel statewide representing the Texas Rangers by presenting educational programs and performing cross ceremonies for deceased Texas Rangers. “In addition, Scouting programs are held regularly with camping on site, so there is the blessing and opportunity to work with Texas youth,” Davis said. “We’re here to teach Texas values to make good citizens.” For information, call the main office at (830) 990- 1192, or drop by the Texas Rangers Heritage Center for a visit, Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO