Hidalgo County, TX

HCSO: Wanted Wednesday

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two wanted suspects.

According to their Facebook post , HCSO said Marcos Antonio Molina Gonzalez, 37 is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jose Padilla, 35 is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HCSO is asking the public if they have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

If you want to call anonymously contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.

Public Safety
