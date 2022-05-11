HCSO: Wanted Wednesday
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two wanted suspects.
According to their Facebook post , HCSO said Marcos Antonio Molina Gonzalez, 37 is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jose Padilla, 35 is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
HCSO is asking the public if they have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.
If you want to call anonymously contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.
