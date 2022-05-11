ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayapal endorses six progressive House candidates

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced a slate of endorsements on Wednesday, throwing her support behind six progressive candidates for the House who are embroiled in Democratic primaries.

Jayapal, the chairwoman of the congressional progressive caucus, endorsed Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Florida, Sydney Kamlager in California, Kesha Ram in Vermont, Andrea Salinas in Oregon, Erica Smith in North Carolina and Michelle Vallejo in Texas.

Jayapal’s office said all six candidates are running for either an open or newly drawn seat, are dedicated to the progressive agenda and are advocating for working class individuals on matters including wages, climate, education, housing, “Medicare for All,” and racial and economic justice.

The congresswoman will contribute $5,000 to each of the campaigns in the lead-up to the primaries.

In a statement, Jayapal said this year’s midterm cycle is “one of the most consequential elections we’ve ever had.”

“Amidst unprecedented attacks from the right on our bodies, our right to vote, and on the very fabric of our democracy, Democrats must set an agenda grounded in bold and transformative change for the people. Max, Sydney, Kesha, Andrea, Erica, and Michelle represent the potential of what our party could be,” the congresswoman said.

“Their commitment to organizing for universal health care, climate action, and economic justice is unparalleled. Voters will see that these candidates are driven by vision, values, and a hunger to uplift them, not silence them. I’m proud to endorse them for Congress,” she added.

Frost, who has also been endorsed by the campaign arm of the congressional Hispanic caucus, is an activist who previously served as an organizer for March for our Lives. He is vying for the seat Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is vacating as she runs for Senate.

Ram, an activist who is currently a member of the Vermont state Senate, is running to replace Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), who is also currently campaigning for Senate.

Smith, who is a former member of the North Carolina state Senate, is running for the seat vacated by Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.), who is slated to retire at the conclusion of this term.

