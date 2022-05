[11:42 a.m.] The last time we saw Josh Allen, he was going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes in one of the best games you will ever see in this league. The next time we see Josh Allen in Detroit will be on Thanksgiving, according to Buffalo Rumblings. The Bills have actually played on Thanksgiving twice in the last three years, rolling Dallas and New Orleans by a combined score of 57-21. Detroit has lost five straight on the holiday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO