On Friday, May 6, a devastating fire ripped through the back green room of the beloved Pump House Music Works and Events in Wakefield. Fortunately, no staff or patrons were hurt, and the guitar-making-school-turned concert-venue still stands thanks to the efforts of the Kingston Fire District, but the incident did not leave the Pump House unscathed. In addition to major structural damage and the loss of backline sound equipment and many custom hand-made guitars, the Pump House staff have also lost out on wages throughout the venue’s closure.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO