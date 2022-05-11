ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon Hills, IL

Commuter train passenger killed in crash with truck

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — A passenger has been killed and two others hurt after a commuter train collided with a semi-trailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago.

The Metra train’s engineer and conductor also were injured in the crash about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clarendon Hills, a spokesman said.

No one in the truck was hurt. The crash caused the truck to catch fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash which halted inbound and outbound rail service near Clarendon Hills.

The Associated Press

Mired in collapse, Lebanese vote for new parliament

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese voted for a new parliament Sunday against the backdrop of an economic meltdown that is transforming the country and low expectations that the election would significantly alter the political landscape. A new crop of candidates from the 2019 protest movement are running against the country’s...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Gomes hits HR, go-ahead single to lift Cubs over D-backs 4-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Yan Gomes’ cameo as a middle-of-the-order masher was a success for the Chicago Cubs. The veteran catcher batted cleanup for just the 14th time in his 11-year career, responding with a solo homer in the fourth inning and a go-ahead single in the ninth to lift the Cubs over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
