Commuter train passenger killed in crash with truck

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — A passenger has been killed and two others hurt after a commuter train collided with a semi-trailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago.

The Metra train’s engineer and conductor also were injured in the crash about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clarendon Hills, a spokesman said.

No one in the truck was hurt. The crash caused the truck to catch fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash which halted inbound and outbound rail service near Clarendon Hills.